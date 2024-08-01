In partnership with Royal Caribbean and Wonde, Jamie Oliver launched the inaugural Australian Food Hero Awards in Sydney yesterday (August 1) to celebrate standout individuals, community groups and schools who strive to ensure children are well nourished across Australia.

A panel of 12 celebrity judges — including Dannii Minogue, John and Anthony from The Wiggles, Andy Allen and Jessica Rowe — will narrow down nominees across a range of categories, including "Food Educator of the Year," "Food for Movement" and "Community or School Food Champion".

Also on the panel are Boo Seeka, Julia Busuttil Nishimura, Jessica Nguyen, Narelda Jacobs, Sarah Harris, Mr Luke and Healthy Harold — mascot for Life Ed, Australia's largest and most recognised provider of preventative health education in schools.

Award winners will be revealed in a glittering ceremony aboard Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas in Sydney on November 13.

Jamie Oliver said: "I’ve seen brilliant work happening in the Australian food system, from farm to fork, that deserves to be celebrated.

"There are many unsung heroes – educators, caterers, cooks – who are providing deliciously nutritious food for our kids and inspiring them to lead happy, healthy lives through the joy of food. And I'm sure what I've seen is just the tip of the iceberg. I can't wait to uncover more food heroes, and to share their stories."

Australia's Food Hero Awards Entries Are Now Open

Ovation of the Seas in Sydney (Photo: Royal Caribbean International)

Entries for the Australian Food Hero Awards are open until September 30 when the nominees will be shortlisted by the judges ahead of the ceremony.

Kathryn Lock, Senior Marketing Director at Royal Caribbean ANZ, said: "We are delighted to be the principal partner for the inaugural Jamie Oliver Food Hero Awards in Australia.

"Royal Caribbean enjoys a long-standing partnership with Jamie Oliver, offering our guests the best quality, fresh food alongside treasured family moments around the dining table on our Quantum class ships. It is exciting to work with Jamie to recognise and celebrate Australia’s food heroes within our communities who are supporting the happiness and health of our nation’s kids from the ground up."

Jamie's Italian is currently available on eight Royal Caribbean ships: Anthem of the Seas

Harmony of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Navigator of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas and Spectrum of the Seas.

Ovation of the Seas arrives in Sydney on November 1 and will sail a mix of itineraries including voyages to Tasmania, New Zealand, Queensland and the South Pacific.