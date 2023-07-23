Going Viking in the Viking Homelands

Viking weapons are part of the showcase in the village of Fyrkat (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

During one of the many enrichment lectures hosted by resident historian Knut Nesse, we learned that the ancient Vikings would have never referred to themselves as “Vikings.” Instead, they would talk about “going Viking,” which meant using their advanced shipbuilding technique for seafaring, exploring and settling beyond Scandinavia, as far as the Black Sea and Newfoundland.

On our Viking Mars cruise, however, “going Viking” took on a whole new meaning: The itinerary was chock full of excursions designed to delve deep into the Viking past, their traditions and their impact on Western Civilization.

Two tours stood out for us in particular. The first took place in the Danish city of Aalborg, where the shore excursion, “A Day in the Life of a Viking,” was offered. This tour took us south to the Fyrkat, the site of a Viking-age fortress built around 980 by king Harald Bluetooth. Here, we stepped into a reconstructed Viking longhouse, witnessed the remains of the oval-shaped fortress’ ramparts and sampled a shot of mead -- the nectar of the gods in Norse mythology. The tour also took us to a Viking farm, where modern-day Vikings provided insight into how their ancestors lived 1,000 years ago.

The second part of the shore excursion consisted of a visit to Lindholm Høje, one of the largest burial sites of the Viking Age, and its accompanying museum. By the end of the tour, we not only learned the basics (Vikings never wore cartoonish horned helmets, for instance) but came away with a solid understanding of who these ancient people were and why their legacy is so vibrant.

Our visit to the Viking village of Gudvangen included activities like axe-throwing (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Our second Viking-intensive tour took place in Norway, during our call in Eidfjord, and consisted of a visit to the Viking Village of Gundvangen in Nærøyfjord. The dramatic landscape of Nærøyfjord -- the world's narrowest inhabited fjord -- stood in sharp contrast with the gentle rolling hills and pastoral surroundings of Fyrkat and Lindholm Høje. And the Viking village seamlessly complemented the historical lessons learned in Aalborg, as a group of devoted resident Vikings kept the traditions of their ancestors alive (at least the non-violent traditions), and provided an educational, hands-on experience that really puts the visitor in a time capsule. Plus, we got to try our hand at axe-throwing, archery, craftworking and enjoyed a feast worthy of Valhalla.

Elsewhere, our itinerary provided many more opportunities to learn about Viking history and traditions in ports like Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm. These tours were, for the most part, fairly comprehensive, but their appeal is universal enough that they can capture the imagination of cruisers who may not have much previous knowledge of Viking culture.