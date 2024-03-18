(March 18, 2024) -- HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) has joined the all-inclusive cruise club by adding more perks and amenities to its standard fare.

Starting October 2024 on expedition sailings to Antarctica and Galapagos, the cruise line will expand their onboard offering to include a range of inclusions, such alcoholic beverages and professional photographs. The all-inclusive changes will be implemented across all HX's fleet by November 2024.

“We want our guests to fully embrace being curious travelers when they’re with us. By making things as easy as possible, they can focus on exploring remote parts of the world and learning from our expert team," said Alex Delamere-White, chief commercial officer for HX. "We believe adventure should be all-inclusive, which is why our daily expeditions, talks and access to the science centre come at no extra cost, alongside delicious food and drink.”

The full list of amenities and activities that come with HX's regular grade cabins include daily expeditions as well as opportunities to engage with and support local communities and environmental initiatives through Hurtigruten Foundation.

Onboard, HX passengers will have complimentary wine, beer, spirits and cocktails available across the day and evening, as well as coffee, tea and soft drinks. The cruise line also includes gratuities; Wi-Fi; access to sauna, hot tubs and fitness room; expedition gear and water bottle; and professional photos from the onboard photographer.

The cruise line's science program, which includes activities onboard and ashore, is also included in the fare.