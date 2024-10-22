(Updated October 10, 2024) -- For the second time in less than two weeks, a major hurricane has taken aim at Florida's Gulf Coast, forcing cruise ports across the state to close and cruise ships to divert to safer waters.

Hurricane Milton made landfall as a dangerous Category 3 storm at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening in Sarasota County, with hurricane-force winds, heavy rainfall and flash floods, according to latest reports from the National Hurricane Center.

Since making landfall, Milton has weakened to a Category 1 storm with wind speeds of up to 90mph, with the center of the storm now moving off Florida's east cost. The storm will move away from Florida, north of the Bahamas through today.

At present, Florida's major cruise ports remain closed to vessel traffic as the state continues to experience dangerous winds and storm surge.

The U.S. Coast Guard has set Port Condition ZULU for the Port of Tampa Bay, Port of Palm Beach, Port of Jacksonville, and Port Canaveral meaning the possibility of gale force winds could impact marine operations within 12 hours. As a result, inbound and outbound vessel traffic to the ports has ceased and shipping channels are closed.

Elsewhere in Florida, Port Everglades (Fort Lauderdale) and PortMiami, have been set at Port Condition YANKEE by the Coast Guard, meaning gale force winds are expected within 24 hours and the ports are conducting limited operations but remain closed to vessel traffic.

Cruise Ships Alter Course to Avoid Milton

Margaritaville at Sea Islander docks alongside Sparkman Wharf in Tampa. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Margaritaville at Sea adjusted the next departure of its ship Islander. Originally scheduled to depart on Oct. 8, the vessel instead sailed Oct. 9. Passengers who could not make that departure have been granted future cruise credits to apply to a future sailing.

The Oct. 9 sailing on Paradise from the Port of Palm Beach was cancelled.

Carnival Paradise isn't able to return to Tampa Bay on Oct. 10 as scheduled. Officials must conduct a post-storm assessment before ships can be cleared to safely return to port. The ship's next cruise, which was scheduled to depart today, Oct. 10, has been cancelled.

Carnival Elation is not able to return to Jacksonville on Oct. 10 as scheduled. It's expected the ship will return to Jacksonville on Saturday.

Carnival Glory will not be able to return to Port Canaveral on Oct. 11 as scheduled. It's expected the ship will return on Saturday.

Carnival Sunrise will not be able to return to Miami on Oct. 10 as scheduled. It's expected the ship will return to Miami on Friday. The ship's return to Charleston on Oct. 12 may be delayed.

Passengers aboard Disney Wish's current sailing, which embarked Monday in Port Canaveral, were advised to disembark the vessel if their plans could not extend beyond Friday, if the vessel cannot return to Port. The October 11 sailing on Disney Wish has been cancelled.

MSC Seashore's Oct. 10 sailing out of Port Canaveral has been cancelled. The Oct. 13 sailing is expected to depart as planned.

There are no anticipated changes to the Oct. 11 departure on MSC Magnifica from Miami.

Princess Cruises' brand-new Sun Princess, meanwhile, was scheduled to dock in Port Everglades on Oct. 7 following its maiden transatlantic crossing. It is remaining safely offshore, near Cuba, until the storm passes and is not expected into port until Friday, October 11 at the earliest.

Utopia of the Seas' Oct. 11 sailing from Port Canaveral will now depart on Oct. 12. As a result, the itinerary has been revised and the ship will skip a call to Nassau, Bahamas.

Adventure of the Seas' Oct. 11 sailing from Port Canaveral will now depart on Oct. 12. The voyage will skip a call to Willemstad, Curacao, as a result of the change.

Independence of the Seas' Oct. 10 Miami departure will now embark on Oct. 11.

What To Do If You Are Booked On A Cruise Departing from Florida

Port Canaveral (Orlando) (Photo:John Wollwerth/Shutterstock)

Those with future cruises from Florida homeports should contact their cruise line for the most up-to-date status. Be aware, too, that airlines have cancelled numerous flights into and out of Florida airports. Check with your airline to see if your flight is operating as scheduled.

Cruise Critic will continue updating this story as new details emerge.