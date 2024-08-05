(August 5, 2024) – Atlantic storm Debby made landfall this morning on Florida’s northwestern Big Bend region as a category 1 hurricane, bringing heavy rainfall, wind gusts of up to 75mph, and flooding to the area.

The system, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm since hitting land, has also created issues for travelers by land, air and sea.

While air travel has suffered the lion’s share of disruptions in the wake of Debby’s path --causing more than 1,600 flight cancellations and more than 3,500 delays in the last three days -- Hurricane Debbie has also impacted the cruise industry in ports along its path.

The Port of Tampa Bay’s waterways have remained closed by order of the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) since Saturday, Aug. 3rd, but its non-vessel landside operations remain open.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander docks alongside Sparkman Wharf in Tampa. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

“Once the USCG deems it safe, Port Tampa Bay will assist them in surveying the shipping channels to ensure they are clear of debris and safe for vessel traffic once again,” read a statement on the Port of Tampa Bay’s website. “Once the survey is complete, the U.S. Coast Guard will make the determination on when it is safe to reopen the port's waterways.”

The closure has impacted Margaritaville at Sea Islander’s sailing schedule. The ship was originally slated to return to Tampa on Sunday, Aug. 4th, but will instead return on Tuesday, Aug. 6th. Similarly, Islander’s Aug. 4th departure from Tampa has been rescheduled for Aug. 6.

Carnival Paradise’s schedule has also been altered due to the closure of Tampa’s waterways. The 2052-passenger ship was scheduled to return today, but its arrival has now been postponed to Aug. 6. The ship’s next departure, now schedule for Aug. 6, has been modified into a 5-day voyage, visiting Belize and Cozumel.

The cruise line announced that it will provide passengers with a one-day, pro-rated refund for cruise fare, gratuities, beverage and WiFi purchases, as well as a $100 onboard credit per stateroom. Passengers will also be entitled to up to $200 per person for expenses associated with independent, non-refundable air costs and/or change fees.

Jacksonville (Photo:Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Elsewhere in Florida, the Port of Jacksonville declared Hurricane Port Condition YANKEE today at noon, meaning that the port is closed to incoming vessel traffic while landside operations continue.

The port had remained open throughout the weekend, and Carnival Elation returned to Jacksonville a day ahead of schedule on Sunday, Aug. 4, and departed on its next voyage the same day, following its scheduled itinerary to the Bahamas.

Now a tropical storm, Debby is expected to continue along its north-northeast trajectory towards coastal Georgia and South Carolina. At the time of writing, the Charleston’s cruise terminal remains open.

Debby is the second named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season to reach the mainland US, after category 5 hurricane Beryl made landfall in Texas on July 8.

Cruise Critic will continue updating this story as new details emerge.