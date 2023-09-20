(9:30am EDT) -- Holland America is taking a global approach to its fresh fish culinary offering, and enlisting the help of chef Masahuru Morimoto in the process.
The cruise line will introduce a new culinary program that will offer passengers fresh fish and ingredients native to various regions. Initially launched in Alaska, Holland America’s fresh fish program will expand to a network of 60 ports to source and serve 80 types of fresh fish on board in all restaurants, from Patagonian Toothfish and Hawaiian Pink Snapper to Tasmanian ocean trout and Icelandic turbot.
With this culinary program, Holland America aims to produce port to plate destination-inspired menus and local specialties that can tell the story of each itinerary through the lens of cuisine.
The culinary program will also feature daily fresh fish specials and a planned expansion of HAL’s “Savor my Catch’ Excursion, which allows passengers to catch fish that is then prepared and served by chefs on board. Celebrity chef Masaharu Morimoto of “Iron Chef” fame has been tapped by the cruise line as its Fresh Fish Ambassador. Morimoto’s dishes and all the seafood dishes served in all of Holland America’s dining venues will be sourced and prepared as part of the global fresh fish program.
“We know fresh fish is part of our guests’ daily lifestyle, and when they come on board, we are excited to expand their options beyond what they have access to at home,” said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. “The ability to source and prepare so many types of fish globally is a testament to our outstanding culinary team.
Chef Morimoto’s creations will be an integral part of Holland America’s new culinary program.
Passengers will have the opportunity sample the celebrity chef’s recipes in the main dining rooms of the cruise line’s ships, where they will be available of an additional fee. New menu options include Morimoto epice lobster tails, fresh halibut XO or fresh black cod yuzu, among others. The recipes will be implemented fleetwide by the end of October.
Starting in November, the pop-up restaurant ‘Morimoto by Sea will make an appearance across Holland America’s fleet, offering passengers a multi-course menu as well as vegetarian and vegan options. The restaurant will take over Tamarind or Pinnacle Grill – depending on the ship – at least once per itinerary, and will have a cost of $55 per person.
Featured appetizers will include a sushi plate; tempura calamari salad; pork gyoza dumpling; and tori paitan ramen noodle soup. Main courses will include crispy fried whole market fresh fish; Ishyaki buri bop; broiled beef tenderloin steak; Japanese vegetables curry; and shrimp three-way “Morimoto Style,” among others.
Morimoto by Sea will also feature Chef Morimoto’s exclusive alcoholic beverages by bottle and glass. Examples include wines like Morimoto Brut Rosé, Morimoto Grgich Hills Chardonnay and Morimoto Grgich Hills Cabernet Sauvignon, as well as sakes like Sake Junmai Morimoto.
The cruise line said that the pop-up restaurant will be offered fleetwide by early 2024.