(12 p.m. EST) – For the first time, Holland America Line is a sponsor of the upcoming season 21 of Bravo’s Top Chef, with the penultimate elimination challenge between final four “cheftestants” filmed onboard, as well as the finale.

The challenge, which ties into the cruise line’s Global Fresh Fish Program, was shot onboard Eurodam when the ship was in Curacao in November 2023. (Cruise Critic was present at the filming and will have more details soon!)

During the filming in Curacao, the final four chefs had one last Quickfire challenge before moving on to their last Elimination Challenge.

For that last challenge, the competitors prepared an eight-course fish tasting menu for the judges, with the winner moving on to the finale (and also earning a $10,000 cash prize and a 10-day HAL cruise).

Chef Masahuru Morimoto and Holland America's Global Fresh Fish Program (Photo: Holland America Line)

The episode features Chef Masaharu Morimoto, who is Holland America’s Fresh Fish Ambassador. Besides his world-famous reputation as a restaurateur, Morimoto is no stranger to food TV; he’s a former Iron Chef on both the Japanese and U.S. versions of that show and also appeared on Top Chef and Masterchef.

The finale was also filmed onboard. For the final meal, the last three chefs must cook the "best four-course meal of their lives" for the judges and a table of experts.

While this is the first time that HAL has sponsored Top Chef, the line has had tie-ins with chefs from the Bravo show before. Kristen Kish, a Top Chef winner and now the host of the show, was part of the line’s Culinary Council, with her dishes appearing in the main dining room and also at the Pinnacle Gala in the Pinnacle Grill.