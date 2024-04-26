Holland America Line Confirms 2nd U.K. Cruise Season in 2026

(4.30 p.m. GMT) – Holland America Line has confirmed Nieuw Statendam will homeport for a second season from the Port of Dover in 2026.

Nieuw Statendam will be based in the Port of Dover in 2025, offering 10 x 14-day round-trip cruises from April 2025 – the first time HAL has home-ported in the UK since 2015.

Demand has been such that the ship will return in April-September 2026, offering a similar selection of cruises as it will do next year, to Iceland, Norway, the British Isles and the Canary Islands.

“We made the decision to return here because the cruise market has developed and we are bringing a new ship to the UK,” explained VP International Sales Nico Bleichrodt speaking onboard the line’s newest ship, Rotterdam, which was in Dover for the day.

“Now you’ve got one of the newer ships here and sales for 2025 are also very promising for 2026. So we are very hopeful that we will get more Brits onboard our ships.”

At present, passengers number across the fleet are made up of 85% US and Canada and 15% international, of which Brits make up about 5% – a figure Bleichort said he would like to see double by the end of next year.

Next year, nine of the cruises from Dover will visit Iceland, British Isles, Norway and the Canary Islands; while one of the cruises will visit the Arctic Circle, including Greenland.