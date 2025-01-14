Holland America Line launches 2026/27 Australia, New Zealand and Asia programmes

(1 a.m. AEST) – Holland America Line has unveiled its 2026/2027 Australia, New Zealand and Asia cruises, which are now open for booking.
Running from September 2026 to April 2027 and operating on Noordam and Westerdam, 26 itineraries are available, ranging from 13 to 35 days.
Four “Legendary Voyages” are also included in the programmes, starting at 29 days long.
Auckland's picture harbour (Photo: Tourism NZ Visual Library)
From January to March 2027, Noordam will sail a variety of 14-day Australia and New Zealand itineraries, between Auckland and Sydney, each calling at eight ports including Milford Sound and Fiordland National Park.
Noordam will also operate three Legendary Voyages, at the beginning and end of the season: a 34-day Legendary South Pacific Crossing in October 2026 (Seattle to Sydney); a 29-day Legendary South Pacific Crossing in March 2027 (Sydney to Seattle); and a 35-day Legendary Australia Circumnavigation, departing November 15, 2026, calling at ports on the western coast, four ports in Papua New Guinea, overnight calls in Fremantle (Perth) and Hobart, as well as late-night stops in Adelaide, Philip Island and Melbourne.
Paul Grigsby, Holland America Line’s vice president of revenue planning and analytics, said: “The 35-day Legendary Australia Circumnavigation is one of our deepest explorations of Australia. Guests have the chance to see all the country has to offer, including its iconic wildlife such as kangaroos and koalas. And for those who are looking to sample the region on a shorter sailing, our popular Australia and New Zealand cruises provide a great opportunity.”
Holland America's Westerdam at anchor off Cabo San Lucas, Mexico recently (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Meanwhile, Westerdam will operate the line’s 2026/27 Asia season, starting earlier than ever before, from September 13, 2026.
Itineraries include 14-day Far East Discovery cruises between Hong Kong and Singapore; a 14-day Philippines, Taiwan and Japan option, departing from Hong Kong; 13 and 14-day Circle Japan; and a 14-day Japan and South Korea Discovery itinerary.
On January 3, 2027, the ship will depart on a 28-day Legendary Coral Triangle & Great Barrier Reef cruise, sailing to the Philippines, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Australia, roundtrip from Singapore. This will visit the Coral Triangle and include an overnight call in Bali.
“We know that the majority of our guests traveling to Asia want cruises that are 14 days or longer, allowing them to more authentically connect with the destination,” said Grigsby.
“These carefully curated cruises provide the opportunity to do just that both on board and ashore. On the ship, they’ll experience culinary delights like Peking duck and South Korean street food. And tours ashore can provide a tailored experience for each guest depending on what they want to experience.”
Select voyages can be extended into Collectors' Voyages, which combine back-to-back sailings for a cruise of up to 69 days.