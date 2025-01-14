Holland America Line launches 2026/27 Australia, New Zealand and Asia programmes

(1 a.m. AEST) – Holland America Line has unveiled its 2026/2027 Australia, New Zealand and Asia cruises, which are now open for booking.

Running from September 2026 to April 2027 and operating on Noordam and Westerdam, 26 itineraries are available, ranging from 13 to 35 days.

Four “Legendary Voyages” are also included in the programmes, starting at 29 days long.