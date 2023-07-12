Hallmark Channel to Debut Christmas Cruise in November 2024

Highlights of this special Hallmark Channel holiday cruise will be a world premiere screening of the latest Hallmark Channel movie, "Countdown to Christmas," plus the chance to mingle with famous Hallmark stars who will be onboard for panel discussions and photo opportunities.

Holiday-Themed Crafts, Sailaway Celebrations and a Tropical Port

Nassau, Bahamas (Photo: Ruth Peterkin/Shutterstock) (Photo:Ruth Peterkin/Shutterstock)

Norwegian Cruise Line’s 2,394-passenger ship will be decked out as a winter wonderful with the feel of a true-to-life Hallmark Christmas movie, with holiday-themed crafts, activities and further Christmas movies shown throughout the sailing.

Passengers can expect a Light the Night sailaway party and tree-lighting ceremony, Christmas-cookie decorating, Christmas carol karaoke, an Ugly Sweater contest and Hallmark Channel wine tastings.

Hallmark Media’s Vice President of Consumer Products, Natalie Vandergast, said: "We hear time and time again that people want to immerse themselves in the world of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and this venture is sure to bring our brand to life in a new, captivating way.

"We are delighted to count down to Christmas 2024 aboard an adventure that will allow our stars and enthusiastic fanbase alike to create everlasting memories together at sea."

Jeff Cuellar, Vice President of Events, Marketing & Community, Sixthman, added: "From sugar plums to reindeers, ornaments to caroling and so much more. Loyal fans will celebrate timeless Hallmark Channel Christmas traditions and create new ones with their families, a ship full of Hallmarkies, and Hallmark Channel’s holiday stars."

This epic adventure will feature a sea day either side of a visit to vibrant Nassau in The Bahamas, before returning to Miami on November 9.

Cruise fares go on general sale July 21, 2023. Hallmark Christmas movie fans can get in early by signing up to the Hallmark Channel's pre-sale page through July 19.