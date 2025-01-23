(January 23, 2025) -- Four Seasons I, the first ship of ultra-luxury cruise line Four Seasons Yachts, has been officially launched at Fincantieri's Ancona shipyard.

The 34,000-ton vessel completed its first float out ahead of its official delivery to the cruise line, which is slated to take place at the end of this year.

Four Seasons I will embark on its maiden voyage in January 2026: a seven-night sailing from Barbados to Aruba, with calls in St. Lucia, Martinique and Antigua.

“This wonderful milestone event is only possible because of the hard work, commitment, and expert craftsmanship of all those involved in the creation of Four Seasons I,” said Nadim Ashi, owner and executive chair of Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, the joint owner and operator of Four Seasons Yachts. “I cannot think of a better way to start our official one-year countdown to the January 2026 debut of this extraordinary vessel, which will redefine luxury at sea in every way imaginable.”

Four Seasons I will feature 95 custom-designed cabins, including the standout Funnel Suite, which will boast a 457-square-meter terrace.