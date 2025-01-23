(January 23, 2025) -- Four Seasons I, the first ship of ultra-luxury cruise line Four Seasons Yachts, has been officially launched at Fincantieri's Ancona shipyard.
The 34,000-ton vessel completed its first float out ahead of its official delivery to the cruise line, which is slated to take place at the end of this year.
Four Seasons I will embark on its maiden voyage in January 2026: a seven-night sailing from Barbados to Aruba, with calls in St. Lucia, Martinique and Antigua.
“This wonderful milestone event is only possible because of the hard work, commitment, and expert craftsmanship of all those involved in the creation of Four Seasons I,” said Nadim Ashi, owner and executive chair of Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, the joint owner and operator of Four Seasons Yachts. “I cannot think of a better way to start our official one-year countdown to the January 2026 debut of this extraordinary vessel, which will redefine luxury at sea in every way imaginable.”
Four Seasons I will feature 95 custom-designed cabins, including the standout Funnel Suite, which will boast a 457-square-meter terrace.
Four Seasons Yachts is debuting in 2026 (Photo: Four Season Yachts)
(September 25, 2024) -- Four Seasons Yachts is sharing its holiday plans.
The upcoming luxury cruise line has revealed nine new voyages aboard its ship Four Seasons 1 in the Bahamas and the Caribbean, scheduled between Nov. 19, 2026 and Jan 31, 2027.
The cruise line had already unveiled a series of voyages in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean for the vessel's inaugural season. This latest announcement brings the total inaugural year sailings to 32. The new sailings add 17 new destinations for the cruise line, as well as itineraries that range from seven to 14 nights.
“Building from the excitement and interest of our initial Mediterranean and Caribbean journeys, we are thrilled to unveil the final set of exceptional voyages for Four Seasons Yachts inaugural year,” says Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO, Four Seasons. “The festive season is an important and special time for leisure travelers and our loyal guests, and we look forward to introducing a new luxury experience to explore the best of the Caribbean and Bahamas while spending the holidays with Four Seasons.”
The holiday itineraries kick off with a 10-day Thanksgiving roundtrip voyage from Antigua, featuring calls in Grenada, Mayreau, Tobago, St. Lucia, Martinique and St. Barts.
The cruise line will also offer a seven-night Christmas voyage and a seven-night New Years sailing, embarking on Dec. 20 and Dec. 27, respectively. The former itinerary will sail from Miami, calling in Jost Van Dyke, St. Barts, Barbuda, Guadeloupe's Marie Galante and St. Maarten, while the latter will depart from St. Maarten back to Miami, stopping in Antigua, Nevis and Exuma along the way.
Passengers will have the option to book both itineraries back-to-back as a 14-night Grand Caribbean journey.
Also on offer between December 2026 and January 2027 are three roundtrip, five-night sailings from Miami to the Bahamas. The voyages will feature beach days and marina days in Exuma Sound.
Four Seasons I is scheduled to embark on its maiden voyage on Jan. 25, 2026, sailing from Barbados to Aruba.