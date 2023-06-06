(1:13 p.m. EDT) -- Luxury hotel and resort company Four Seasons is embarking on a new venture by launching its own cruise line.

Four Seasons Yachts is set to debut in 2025 with the launch of its vessel, a 697-foot-long, 14-deck yacht under construction in Italian shipyard Fincantieri.

With the announcement, Four Seasons joins fellow luxury hotel and resort company Ritz Carlton, whose yacht Evrima is slated to debut this year.

"Four Seasons Yachts represents the next chapter of our long history of industry leading innovation, and a milestone moment for our company as we continue to capitalize on new opportunities to extend the world of Four Seasons," Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts President Christian Clerc, President said

Cruise industry veteran Larry Pimentel -- who has previously worked with Azamara, Seabourn and SeaDream Yacht Club -- has been tapped to helm Four Seasons Yachts.

"We are creating a new category of luxury lifestyle travel that appeals to discerning guests" Pimentel said. "We are bringing together the very best across industries to create the pinnacle yachting offering through world-class design, curated experiences, and truly exceptional service."

Four Season Yachts' as-yet unnamed vessel will feature 95 suites, starting at an average of 581 square feet. The most expansive accommodation, dubbed "The Funnel Suite," clocks in at 9,601 square feet spread over four levels, and will feature a private wading pool and dedicated private spa area.