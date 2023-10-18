Many Riverside Staff Come From Crystal, Although the Ship Could Use Better Organization

Tomahawk steaks and prawns grilled on Riverside Ravel (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

We were delighted to see some familiar faces onboard; a Riverside representative said that the company went out of their way to hire back as many Crystal employees as they could. After a few days, it was easy to tell who had been with Crystal and who had not – there was a professionalism and charm to the veterans that has always been hard to duplicate elsewhere.

Horvath, for example, worked on Crystal’s ocean ships for over 20 years. Chef Iacoblev is also a Crystal veteran. Others onboard went out of their way to help – excursion manager Stephanie sorted out a transfer that went awry; housekeeper Victoria helped find my plus one’s iPhone that inexplicably slipped into a drawer crevasse.

Afternoon snacks in the Bistro on Riverside Ravel (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

We did hear some grumbling from staff that the experience for them, workwise, is perhaps not what it was under Crystal. And we did feel that the butler service on Riverside was not as fluid and intuitive as we had experienced under the previous owner. We rarely saw our butler and we feel that position might be one that could assist with some of the ship’s overall communication issues.

We missed out booking a spa service, for example, because of the lack of an overall sailing schedule. It was also never explained to us that room service was available and complimentary; a brochure left in the room had prices on it. Other guests felt they didn’t know about booking opportunities like the Vintage Room until it was too late. The ship should work to make that kind of information available to passengers, whether it’s from the butler or is more present on the daily schedule or broadcast somewhere visible onboard.

From an overall guest standpoint, however, Riverside is starting strong. We hope the company continues to scoop up – and retain – these Crystal vets. A stronger hand overseeing the onboard communication details might also help.

It also seems like the ship staff is willing to adjust – when passengers questioned why no one was checking guest room cards as they left and arrived onboard, the hotel director stepped up and started writing down room numbers as people boarded after excursions. This common step – used aboard every major cruise ship afloat – allows for better security onboard, as well as an accurate account of all passengers onboard and ashore at any given time.