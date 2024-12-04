(December 4, 2024) -- Explora Journeys has provided a first look at the third ship in its fleet, aptly named Explora III, which is scheduled to debut in summer of 2026.
The 463-suite vessel will be similar to sister ships Explora I and Explora II, but will feature some noteworthy updates, starting with a slightly increased size of approximately 70,000-gross-tons.
The ship’s layout includes a focus on higher suite categories, with 109 Ocean Penthouses accounting for 24% of the suite inventory and 39 Ocean Residences accounting for 9% of the total inventory. Explora III will also boast an additional Owner's Residence on Deck 7.
The ship will also expand its family-friendly offerings, with two dedicated spaces and curated experiences designed for children and teens. Nautilus Club Juniors will be tailored for children ages 3 to 5, while Nautilus Club Teens caters to older children and teenagers, ages 6 to 17.
Like its sister vessels, Explora III is set to offer various gourmet dining options, including Anthology, Sakura, Fil Rouge, Med Yacht Club, Marble & Co. and Emporium Marketplace. The cruise line has hinted that new dining concepts will also debut aboard the new ship.
“With Explora III, we are thrilled to reach the halfway point in the launch of our fleet of six luxury ships, each designed to redefine the standards of ocean travel," said Anna Nash, president of Explora Journeys "This milestone represents more than just growth; it underscores our dedication to offering guests unparalleled access to some of the world’s most breathtaking destinations. By expanding our fleet, we are able to offer a greater variety of itineraries, immersing travelers in diverse cultures, landscapes, and unique moments across the globe.”
During her inaugural season, Explora III will offer itineraries throughout Northern Europe, Iceland and Greenland before making its way to North America's East Coast. For the winter 2026/27 season, the ship will reposition to Miami, where it will embark on a series of Caribbean itineraries.
Lobby bar of Explora II for christening (Photo: Explora Journeys)
(September 16) --- Explora Journeys' second cruise ship Explora II was christened in Civitavecchia yesterday (Sunday) in a ceremony which featured a dazzling drone show on the night sky.
Taking place alongside other vessels moored at Italy's largest cruise port, which is one of the busiest in the Mediterranean, the 922-passenger Explora II was named by Italian environmentalist Rosalba Giugni, founder and president of the Marevivo Foundation which preserves marine environments, who cracked a traditional bottle of Champagne against the bow.
She said: “I am deeply honored to be named the godmother of Explora II. This role holds special significance for me, as it reflects our shared commitment to experiencing the world in a meaningful and respectful way."
The event was attended by Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Group's Cruise Division, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, and other VIP guests and media and trade partners from around the world.
Explora II (Photo: Explora Journeys)
Explora II is the second ship in the MSC Group's luxury lifestyle ocean travel brand and follows the 2023 debut of sister ship Explora I. There are four more ships currently planned for the line -- with Explora III launching in 2026 and followed each year by the three remaining ships -- representing a total investment of 3.5 million Euros.
Speaking ahead of the celebrations, Explorer Journeys' new President Anna Nash, whose appointment was announced last week, revealed one of her plans was to attract first-time cruisers to the brand.
Nash, who joined the line after 25 years working in the luxury land-based hospitality industry with Aman, said: "I think I can bring that element to the ocean and what we do here. It is trying to understand the way we can sell this to customers who know about cruising and love to cruise but also those that are new to cruise. We are very much like a sophisticated European hotel that has its home on the ocean and this is an incredibly convenient way to travel."
She added that the average age of passengers on Explora Journeys is mid-50s and said there is still a stigma attached to cruising among some younger people, which the line also wanted to overcome.
"It is also about turning land-based guests to becoming guests on the high seas and creating awareness about the experience," she added.
Explora II Godmother Rosalba Giugni and MSC Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago at christening (Photo: Explora Journeys)
The MSC group is owned by the Aponte family, with tradition of sailors going back hundreds of years and then owning cargo vessels. The MSC group entered the cruise sector in 1998 with one ship and has since grown to become world's third largest cruise line with a total of 22 vessels in the current fleet.
As part of the naming celebration the new-look art gallery on Explora II was officially opened by Prince Hussain Aga Khan, with a collection of his limited edition underwater photos forming the first exhibition called "Marine Encounters".
Conservatory indoor outdoor pool on Explora I (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Elsewhere, Explora II is virtually identical to its sister ship, with small design tweaks including more shaded areas on deck and a redesign of the Helios adult-only pool (see photos of Explora I). The ship has 12 bars and lounges, six restaurants and four pools and some of largest suites at sea. The 461 ocean facing cabins range in size from 377 square feet in the Ocean Terraces Suites category to 3,014 square feet for the Owner's Residence.
Explora II's captain Serena Melani was previously on Explora I.Following the naming Explora II set sail on a seven-night itinerary to Tarragon, Spain, and will spend its maiden season in the Mediterranean before repositioning to the Caribbean in November for the winter.
--Jeannine Williamson, Contributor
(September 5, 2024) -- Ten days ahead of its debut, Explora Journeys' newest vessel Explora II has secured a godmother.
The honor goes to Italian environmentalist Rosalba Giugni, founder and president of the Marevivo Foundation. Founded in 1985, the non-partisan environmental conservation organization's mission is to preserve marine environments.
The new ship's naming ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sept. 15 at the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente near Genoa.
“I am deeply honored to be named the godmother of Explora II," said Giugna. "This role holds special significance for me, as it reflects our shared commitment to experiencing the world in a meaningful and respectful way.”
Following the naming ceremony, Explora II will depart on Sept. 16 on its maiden voyage: a 7-night trip to Tarragona, Spain, calling along the way in Italian destinations like Sorrento, Lipari, Trapani and Siracusa as well as Malta.
-- Jorge Oliver, Editor
Explora I docked in Astoria, Oregon (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Explora Journeys, the luxury cruise line that debuted for the MSC Group in July 2023, has unveiled a new entertainment program for Explora I, consisting of digital activities, daytime activities, hosted events and musical performances.
Digital activities will see passengers use a QR code to access Explora Journeys' trivia, crosswords and word searches themed on the ship's location, along with Sudoku and Chess. Passengers will also be able to make musical requests directly to the performers and view set lists by scanning a QR code in the Astern Lounge during late-night gigs.
New daytime activities include pop-up performances by the pool from musicians, performers and the ship's wellness teams. Among the line's new hosted events will be daytime sports and a multi-day secret Murder Mystery game.
Explora I's Journeys Lounge will offer a new musical line up (Photo: Explora Journeys)
New evening entertainment includes the live Explora Music Series in the ship's Journeys Lounge, featuring six vocalists playing a 14-day program to ensure no two performances are the same on a two-week voyage.
New summer entertainment features the "Voices of Vegas," featuring music from the likes of Sinatra and Adele, and "Motor City," described as a "feel-good musical revue," complemented by a raft of solo artists supported by West End musicians.
Steve Leatham, MSC Group's Vice President of Entertainment, Cruises Division, said: "We are thrilled to introduce more activities and performances, bringing each journey to life with color and variety. Our team will captivate younger guests in the Nautilus, with new activities and events enhancing this award-winning family program."
Explora Journeys will debut a further five ships by 2028. Explora II, originally slated for August 2024, has been pushed back to September 2024 to allow for finishing touches at the shipyard.