Explora II Christened in Rome

Lobby bar of Explora II for christening (Photo: Explora Journeys)

(September 16) --- Explora Journeys' second cruise ship Explora II was christened in Civitavecchia yesterday (Sunday) in a ceremony which featured a dazzling drone show on the night sky.

Taking place alongside other vessels moored at Italy's largest cruise port, which is one of the busiest in the Mediterranean, the 922-passenger Explora II was named by Italian environmentalist Rosalba Giugni, founder and president of the Marevivo Foundation which preserves marine environments, who cracked a traditional bottle of Champagne against the bow.

She said: “I am deeply honored to be named the godmother of Explora II. This role holds special significance for me, as it reflects our shared commitment to experiencing the world in a meaningful and respectful way."

The event was attended by Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Group's Cruise Division, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, and other VIP guests and media and trade partners from around the world.

Explora II (Photo: Explora Journeys)

Explora II is the second ship in the MSC Group's luxury lifestyle ocean travel brand and follows the 2023 debut of sister ship Explora I. There are four more ships currently planned for the line -- with Explora III launching in 2026 and followed each year by the three remaining ships -- representing a total investment of 3.5 million Euros.

Speaking ahead of the celebrations, Explorer Journeys' new President Anna Nash, whose appointment was announced last week, revealed one of her plans was to attract first-time cruisers to the brand.

Nash, who joined the line after 25 years working in the luxury land-based hospitality industry with Aman, said: "I think I can bring that element to the ocean and what we do here. It is trying to understand the way we can sell this to customers who know about cruising and love to cruise but also those that are new to cruise. We are very much like a sophisticated European hotel that has its home on the ocean and this is an incredibly convenient way to travel."

She added that the average age of passengers on Explora Journeys is mid-50s and said there is still a stigma attached to cruising among some younger people, which the line also wanted to overcome.

"It is also about turning land-based guests to becoming guests on the high seas and creating awareness about the experience," she added.

Explora II Godmother Rosalba Giugni and MSC Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago at christening (Photo: Explora Journeys)

The MSC group is owned by the Aponte family, with tradition of sailors going back hundreds of years and then owning cargo vessels. The MSC group entered the cruise sector in 1998 with one ship and has since grown to become world's third largest cruise line with a total of 22 vessels in the current fleet.

As part of the naming celebration the new-look art gallery on Explora II was officially opened by Prince Hussain Aga Khan, with a collection of his limited edition underwater photos forming the first exhibition called "Marine Encounters".

Conservatory indoor outdoor pool on Explora I (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Elsewhere, Explora II is virtually identical to its sister ship, with small design tweaks including more shaded areas on deck and a redesign of the Helios adult-only pool (see photos of Explora I). The ship has 12 bars and lounges, six restaurants and four pools and some of largest suites at sea. The 461 ocean facing cabins range in size from 377 square feet in the Ocean Terraces Suites category to 3,014 square feet for the Owner's Residence.

Explora II's captain Serena Melani was previously on Explora I.Following the naming Explora II set sail on a seven-night itinerary to Tarragon, Spain, and will spend its maiden season in the Mediterranean before repositioning to the Caribbean in November for the winter.

--Jeannine Williamson, Contributor