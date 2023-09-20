When Explora I, a luxury cruise ship launched in August by the new lifestyle brand Explora Journeys, one of its specialty restaurants made as much waves for its concept as it did for the sky-high price.

Anthology features a tasting menu from a rotating cast of Michelin-starred chefs, depending on where the ship is sailing. At the ship’s debut, the restaurant was headed by the three-Michelin-star Italian chef Mauro Uliassi, of Restaurante Uliassi. Meals at the venue cost Michelin prices too, at EUR 190 ($210) per person, with a wine pairing price of EUR 75 ($82) per person.

For the 922-passenger ship’s North America arrival on Sept. 25, the culinary team, under the direction of Franck Garanger, Explora Journeys’ Head of Culinary, is switching it up. This week in New York, the cruise line revealed that the two-Michelin-star chef, Emma Bengtsson, of the city’s celebrated Scandinavian eatery Aquavit, will be Anthology’s second guest chef.

Bengtsoon will join Explora I in Quebec City for the ship’s return sailing to the Big Apple, where the ship will be christened on Oct. 12. While Bengtsson will personally oversee the kitchen at Anthology during the nine-night Quebec City to New York City cruise, guests sailing on Explora I will be able to enjoy her curated, seven-course menu until late March 2024.

Known for a culinary style that focuses on simplicity, sustainability and local ingredients, Chef Bengtsson is the first female Swedish chef and second female chef based in the U.S. to be awarded two Michelin stars.

“My entire kitchen team is excited to be part of creating this menu,” she told those gathered in Aquavit’s private dining room. “It’s an incredible and exciting opportunity to be able to do something like this.” Chef Bengtsson also shared her deep appreciation for local cuisines and sustainably sourced ingredients and said she “looked forward to bringing these aspects to Anthology and showcasing progressive techniques combined with traditional fare for an outstanding dining experience.”