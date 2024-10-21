Emerald Cruises Featured in “Getaway” on Channel 9 This Weekend

(7 p.m. AEST) – Emerald Cruises has partnered with Australia’s longest running lifestyle programme and travel show, Getaway, to showcase highlights of the line’s 2025 river cruise season.
This weekend (28/29 September), Channel 9 will highlight Emerald Cruises' 2025 European river journeys, including a glimpse of the 15-day ‘Splendours of Europe’ river cruise onboard Emerald Destiny.
Travelling from Amsterdam to Budapest, the episodes will showcase Getaway presenter Shaynna Blaze’s discovery of these iconic cities along with local gems in Austria, Slovakia and Hungary, complemented by the EmeraldACTIVE programme of guided bike tours, hikes and yoga activities.
Shaynna Blaze on a bicycle as part of an EmeraldACTIVE shore excursion (Photo: Emerald)
“Emerald Cruises was delighted to welcome Shaynna Blaze on board for her first-ever river cruise. Our luxury Amsterdam to Budapest journey offers not only iconic sights and experiences, but the perfect opportunity to see Europe differently by bicycle and with guided hikes on our EmeraldACTIVE program,” said Angus Crichton, Director Sales, Marketing & Product, Emerald Cruises.
Learn more about the unique Emerald Cruises luxury river cruise experience on Getaway this weekend. A preview of the episode can be found here.
The show is repeated on Sunday and once aired can be watched on demand at NineNow via 9now.com.au/getaway