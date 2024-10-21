Emerald Cruises Featured in “Getaway” on Channel 9 This Weekend

(7 p.m. AEST) – Emerald Cruises has partnered with Australia’s longest running lifestyle programme and travel show, Getaway, to showcase highlights of the line’s 2025 river cruise season.

This weekend (28/29 September), Channel 9 will highlight Emerald Cruises' 2025 European river journeys, including a glimpse of the 15-day ‘Splendours of Europe’ river cruise onboard Emerald Destiny.

Travelling from Amsterdam to Budapest, the episodes will showcase Getaway presenter Shaynna Blaze’s discovery of these iconic cities along with local gems in Austria, Slovakia and Hungary, complemented by the EmeraldACTIVE programme of guided bike tours, hikes and yoga activities.