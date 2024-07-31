(July 31, 2024) -- Disney villains are getting their day in the sun aboard the upcoming Disney Destiny.

Disney Cruise Line revealed today new venues and attractions set to debut on the 4,000-passenger ship, including a piano bar inspired by 101 Dalmatians' baddie Cruella De Vil, a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed pub, and meet-and-greets with iconic villains like Maleficent, Captain Hook, Oogie Boogie and Hades as well as other beloved characters like Captain Jack Sparrow, Bruno and Loki.

“The Disney Destiny is all about celebrating the bold, charismatic and driven characters at the heart of our favorite stories,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “And who are our beloved heroes without the antagonists who challenge them to prevail? We want our guests to have fun with the unique theme of this ship, and we are having a blast creating spaces and entertainment experiences that pay tribute to the villains, anti-heroes and mischief makers who have captivated Disney film and theme park audiences for generations.”

The adult-exclusive De Vil's piano lounge, described by the cruise line as a "lavish affair emblematic of the bar's namesake," will boast a Hollywood Regency-inspired aesthetic adorned by the villain's red, black and white color palette. The venue will be open to the ship's Grand Hall and will feature a piano sporting Dalmatian spots and a drink menu that will offer martinis, cocktails, wine and champagne.

Cask and Cannon pub is inspired by Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean attraction and will feature a selection of rare, specialty and vintage rums as well as "bootlegged" brews specifically selected for the venue.

Disney Destiny will also introduce a new storyline to the cruise line's signature 760-foot-long water ride, AquaMouse. Passengers will be led by Mickey and Minnie on a trek to Villain Mountain, where they'll encounter baddies like "Alice in Wonderland's" Queen of Hearts, "The Lion King's" Scar, and "Fantasia's" Chernabog.

The Wish-class ship will also feature the Haunted Mansion Parlor, a new venue that will first debut aboard sister ship Disney Treasure. Inspired by the ghoulish Disney Parks attractions with a nautical twist, the venue will blend humor with spooky storytelling, featuring characters from the iconic attraction as well as a selection of custom cocktails.