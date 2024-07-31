Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
(July 31, 2024) -- Disney villains are getting their day in the sun aboard the upcoming Disney Destiny.
Disney Cruise Line revealed today new venues and attractions set to debut on the 4,000-passenger ship, including a piano bar inspired by 101 Dalmatians' baddie Cruella De Vil, a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed pub, and meet-and-greets with iconic villains like Maleficent, Captain Hook, Oogie Boogie and Hades as well as other beloved characters like Captain Jack Sparrow, Bruno and Loki.
“The Disney Destiny is all about celebrating the bold, charismatic and driven characters at the heart of our favorite stories,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “And who are our beloved heroes without the antagonists who challenge them to prevail? We want our guests to have fun with the unique theme of this ship, and we are having a blast creating spaces and entertainment experiences that pay tribute to the villains, anti-heroes and mischief makers who have captivated Disney film and theme park audiences for generations.”
The adult-exclusive De Vil's piano lounge, described by the cruise line as a "lavish affair emblematic of the bar's namesake," will boast a Hollywood Regency-inspired aesthetic adorned by the villain's red, black and white color palette. The venue will be open to the ship's Grand Hall and will feature a piano sporting Dalmatian spots and a drink menu that will offer martinis, cocktails, wine and champagne.
Cask and Cannon pub is inspired by Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean attraction and will feature a selection of rare, specialty and vintage rums as well as "bootlegged" brews specifically selected for the venue.
Disney Destiny will also introduce a new storyline to the cruise line's signature 760-foot-long water ride, AquaMouse. Passengers will be led by Mickey and Minnie on a trek to Villain Mountain, where they'll encounter baddies like "Alice in Wonderland's" Queen of Hearts, "The Lion King's" Scar, and "Fantasia's" Chernabog.
The Wish-class ship will also feature the Haunted Mansion Parlor, a new venue that will first debut aboard sister ship Disney Treasure. Inspired by the ghoulish Disney Parks attractions with a nautical twist, the venue will blend humor with spooky storytelling, featuring characters from the iconic attraction as well as a selection of custom cocktails.
(July 30, 2024) -- "The Lion King," "The Incredibles," "Hercules" and "Brave" are some of the Disney movies getting the spotlight aboard Disney Cruise Line's newest U.S.-based ship, Disney Destiny.
The cruise line has revealed a series of new venues set to make their debut when the 4,000-passenger vessel arrives to Port Everglades in late 2025. The list includes a Lion King-themed dining experience; a confectionary inspired by Edna Mode from The Incredibles; and two cafes named after heroines Megara and Merida.
“For the Disney Destiny, we will introduce brand-new cruise experiences inspired by the legends and legacies of some of Disney’s most iconic heroes and villains,” said Sharon Siskie, Disney Cruise Line's senior vice president and general manager. “From the dining rooms to the staterooms and everywhere in between, guests aboard our new ship will be surrounded by extraordinary storytelling paired with the signature service and family-fun adventures that are hallmarks of a Disney Cruise vacation.”
Featuring decor inspired by the African savannas, Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King is scheduled to be a first-of-its-kind dining experience that celebrates the music of Disney's 1994 animated film. As passengers dine, an ensemble of live musicians and storytellers take the stage in the center of the restaurant performing renditions of the movie's soundtrack, including songs like “Circle of Life,” “Hakuna Matata,” and a mash-up of “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” and “Be Prepared.”
Edna Á La Mode Sweets will offer a selection of handmade gelato, ice cream, cookies, candies and specialty treats in a setting inspired by The Incredibles character's lab.
Elsewhere, Café Megara and Café Merida pay homage to the Hercules and Brave characters. The former will feature a “Greco disco” design, filled with lightning bolts and clouds of Mount Olympus, vases featuring the Muses, nods to Pegasus and waves on the ceiling. Café Merida, on the other hand, will boast a Celtic-centered design that invokes the Scottish Highlands, with special touches that include a tapestry hung from a mounted bow, and glowing lights above the bar that pay tribute to the will-o’-the-wisps.
Disney Cruise Line also revealed some details about the accommodations aboard Disney Destiny. The ship's concierge staterooms and suites draw inspiration from Disney Animation’s “Fantasia” through watercolor-style artwork that illustrates the film's style. Seven special oceanview rooms located directly above the bridge will be adorned with iconography from Pixar’s “The Incredibles” and will provide floor-to-ceiling views.
Additionally, four royal suites will feature special decor. As a nod to the film "Hercules," the Hero Suites will be inspired by Greco-Roman architecture, colors and patterns, while the IncrediSuites will invoke the “The Incredibles” films through a streamlined mid-century modern aesthetic.
Disney Destiny will be the cruise line's third Wish-class ship, following the arrival of Disney Wish in 2022 and Disney Treasure, which is scheduled to debut in December 2024.