(March 15, 2024) -- The European debut of Disney Fantasy and the return of Disney Magic to Port Canaveral are some of the highlights revealed by Disney Cruise Line's lineup of Summer 2025 itineraries.

The recently announced sailings also includes visits to the Bahamas and the Caribbean from Florida ports as well as a series of Alaska voyages from Vancouver.

For its first-ever summer season in Europe, Disney Fantasy will cover ports in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe. The 2,500-passenger ship will offer five- to 12-night sailings from Barcelona and Rome (Civitavecchia) from May to late July, 2025. The ship's Mediterranean plans also include a special 12-night sailing to the Greek Isles, featuring three calls in Greece, two in Italy and the season's only stop in Valetta, Malta.

Starting in late July through September, Disney Fantasy will homeport in Southampton, from where it will offer a series of three- to eight-night voyages to various destinations in northern Spain, France, Belgium, the British Isles, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

Back in North America, Disney Wonder will return to Alaska from May to September with five- to nine-night itineraries, visiting ports like Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.

Disney Treasure, Disney Magic, Disney Wish and Disney Dream will tackle warmer destinations in summer 2025. The first three will all homeport in Port Canaveral, while Disney Dream will be based in Fort Lauderdale.

The newest ship in Disney Cruise Line's fleet, Disney Treasure will embark on 7-night itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean. The 4,000-passenger ship will call in numerous destinations, including St. Thomas, Tortola, Grand Cayman, Cozumel and Falmouth in Jamaica, as well as Disney's private destination in the Bahamas, Disney Castaway Cay. Each itinerary is also scheduled to feature at least two days at sea.

Returning to Port Canaveral for the first time since 2016, Disney Magic will spend the summer of 2025 embarking on four- to five-night sailings to the Bahamas. The ship will also offer a special 10-night Caribbean sailing in July, calling in Antigua, San Juan, Tortola and St. Kitts, as well as Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, the cruise line's retreat on the Bahamian island of Eleuthera.

Disney Wish rounds up the cruise line's summer 2025 offerings out of Port Canaveral, with three- and four-night sailings to Nassau and Castaway Cay.

Farther south in Florida, Disney Dream will call Fort Lauderdale's Port Everglades home from May to September, 2025. The ship will embark on a series of three- to five-night sailings, calling in one or both of Disney's private destinations in the Bahamas, as well as Nassau or Cozumel.