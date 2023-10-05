(4:15 p.m. EDT) -- Cunard Line doesn’t launch ships with much frequency; the line’s last vessel to debut was Queen Elizabeth in 2010. So when Queen Anne, the line’s 249th ship since Cunard was founded in 1840, launches on May 3, 2024, it will be a significant event in the history of the company.

Fourteen years between ships is a log time in the cruise game, and a lot has changed in terms of fashions, trends and expectations. And Cunard, perhaps more than many lines, is in the unenviable position of having to please die-hard Cunarders who don’t want a thing to change – set dining times, formal wear in the evenings, a strictly enforced “class” set up – and trying to attract new guests.

The question is: has it managed this fine balance on Queen Anne?

We got an exclusive sneak peek of the still-under-construction Queen Anne at Italy’s Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, near Venice, to find out.