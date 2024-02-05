(7 a.m. GMT) – Cunard has announced its newest ship Queen Anne will be named where the line was founded in 1840 – Liverpool, England, on June 3, 2024.

The 3,000-passenger ship is due to arrive in the Mersey soon after sunrise as part of a 14-night “British Isles Festival Voyage”, which departs Southampton on May 24.

The line has not revealed who will be the godmother, but there is some conjecture on the Cruise Critic message boards that it could be Princess Anne (not confirmed).

The ship will make its debut in a special “VIP Event” in Southampton on May 1 and May 2, of which no details have yet been revealed.

“Cunard has an incredible bond with the city of Liverpool. It is where our founder Sir Samuel Cunard began his Transatlantic line in 1840, so what better place to officially name our new ship than somewhere that holds so many special memories,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard.