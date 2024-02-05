(7 a.m. GMT) – Cunard has announced its newest ship Queen Anne will be named where the line was founded in 1840 – Liverpool, England, on June 3, 2024.
The 3,000-passenger ship is due to arrive in the Mersey soon after sunrise as part of a 14-night “British Isles Festival Voyage”, which departs Southampton on May 24.
The line has not revealed who will be the godmother, but there is some conjecture on the Cruise Critic message boards that it could be Princess Anne (not confirmed).
The ship will make its debut in a special “VIP Event” in Southampton on May 1 and May 2, of which no details have yet been revealed.
“Cunard has an incredible bond with the city of Liverpool. It is where our founder Sir Samuel Cunard began his Transatlantic line in 1840, so what better place to officially name our new ship than somewhere that holds so many special memories,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard.
Queen Anne will be greeted by a special salute to the city where Cunard’s pioneering transatlantic service – and passenger shipping itself – was launched in 1840, and where the iconic Cunard Building forms the centrepiece of the Three Graces.
The formal Naming will be hosted by Busted musician, Matt Willis, and his TV presenter wife, Emma.
The event in Liverpool is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators to vantage points alongside the river at Pier Head, between New Brighton and Seacombe on Wirral and on beaches at Formby and Crosby in Sefton. The event will also be broadcast live.
Cunard ships have previously attracted more than a million spectators to the banks of the Mersey, first for the maiden call of QE2 in July 1990 (pictured above), and in 2015 for the Three Queens ‘royal rendezvous’ in front of the Cunard Building to celebrate the line’s 175th anniversary.
The 14-night British Isles Festival voyage will depart Southampton on 24 May with maiden calls to Greenock, Belfast, Cork, and Liverpool and a programme of onboard experiences that showcase the best of Britain and Ireland's shores.
Guests on the voyage will have the chance to be part of a unique event in Cunard’s history that will include celebrations at Liverpool’s Pier Head, with the original iconic Cunard Building at its heart.
Queen Anne is the first new ship to join the Cunard fleet in 12 years and will increase the fleet to four.
Further details of timings, activities, and spectator information for Queen Anne’s visit to Liverpool will be released over the coming months.