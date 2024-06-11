Cunard News: 2025 Event Voyages Revealed

(5: 30 a.m. EDT) — Cunard Line has revealed its line-up of 2025 Event Voyages taking place aboard Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria.

These special one-off cruises include the line's 185th commemorative sailing aboard Queen Mary 2 in June and a partnership with the English National Ballet that will see dancers pirouette across the Atlantic.

Seven themed voyages will take place in total, covering a range of high-brow topics, including art, literature, gastronomy and wine, with performances, Q&As, and hands-on workshops scheduled to take place.

Cunard 2025 Even Voyage Program in Full

Queen Elizabeth will depart Sydney for Hobart on the "Great Australian Culinary Voyage" (Photo: Cunard)

Great Australian Culinary Voyage, Queen Elizabeth

Departing Sydney for Hobart, Tasmania on a five-night voyage on February 6, 2025, slated to feature some of Australia’s most successful chefs, producers and food critics.

Film Festival at Sea, Queen Mary 2

This seven-night transatlantic soiree departs Southampton for New York on March 8, 2025, in partnership with the British Film Institute. Expect screenings, conversations with industry figures, quizzes, and Q&A sessions.

185th Cunard Anniversary Sailing, Queen Mary 2

This special seven-night sailing departs Southampton for New York on June 24, 2025, set to celebrate Cunard’s history with insights from maritime historians and a commemorative dinner.

Dance the Atlantic, Queen Mary 2

Another seven-night transatlantic cruise, this one showcases six leading dancers from the English National Ballet, with performances from classic and contemporary ballets in the grand Royal Court Theatre. Departing New York for Southampton on August 8, 2025.

Anthony Inglis and the National Symphony Orchestra, Queen Mary 2

Departing New York for Southampton on September 3, 2025, this seven-night cruise has a classical music theme, with Anthony Inglis conducting the UK’s National Symphony Orchestra.

Voyage du Vin, Queen Victoria

In partnership with Corney & Barrow, one of the UK’s oldest independent wine merchants, this 11-night Spain and Portugal sailing will feature talks, tastings and events with leading wine experts. Departing October 13, 2025, from Barcelona to Southampton.

Literature Festival at Sea, Queen Mary 2

This seven-night transatlantic cruise features a book-lovers program of events curated by London's "The Times" and "The Sunday Times," and the Cheltenham Literature Festival. Departing December 8, 2025, from New York to Southampton.