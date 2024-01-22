Why World Cruise? “It’s Like a High School Reunion”

Passengers embarking on the Crystal World Cruise on Crystal Serenity (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Confession: I have not been on a World Cruise before. The closest I came was a segment on luxury cruise competitor Silversea’s Silver Muse in South America. Most passengers had been on the ship for over a month before I boarded in Buenos Aires for seven days onboard.

The effect of joining a long cruise mid-stream is that of being a new kid in town – only more popular. Passengers were curious about my friend and I, and as newbies, we received numerous dinner and trivia invites. We joked that we were “fresh meat,” full of stories and anecdotes that people already hadn’t heard yet.

The embarkation of the World Cruise in Miami drew similar new-kids-on-the-block comparisons – only this time, we were not part of the cool clique. World Cruisers had a special lounge in the PortMiami terminal, complete with a red carpet, fresh flowers and Champagne. People raced into each others’ arms, hugging and laughing.

Champagne served to passengers embarking on the Crystal World Cruise (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

On all cruise lines, passengers who are doing a full World Cruise receive more perks than their brethren on shorter segments, and on Crystal, that was no exception. World Cruisers could board first, and so the group sashayed back to the red carpet and through the terminal to get on the ship, in full view of the segmenters still stuck in their regular seats.

The first night also came with a special World Cruise reception in the Pulse nightclub, followed by a banquet in the Stardust Lounge (we were allowed to crash the party). The vibe in the nightclub was festive and joyous, as people found old friends and made some new ones. Staff circulated with small bites, including caviar. I wasn’t the only one comparing the scene to a younger rite of passage: “It’s like a high school reunion!” one man said as we made our way from the party to the lounge.

While most people on the World Cruise were in the older demographic, we noticed two 20-somethings with their parents. At the party, we found our way to their mom, who confirmed they were traveling with her until the ship reached Athens on May 14, at which point her sister will swap in.

Sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – only it’s not, she noted – the entire family went on a Crystal World Cruise 15 years earlier, along with a tutor for the kids. Was the World Cruise a better education than a typical school? I asked. Absolutely, she said. (We couldn’t help noticing these past few days that their trivia team has won numerous times).

Seafood salad at the Crystal World Cruise welcome dinner (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

At dinner, we were placed at a table hosted by the assistant hotel manager Natalya and met some World Cruisers. Dale and Diane, a couple from Calgary, were Crystal World Cruise veterans, with five months-long sailings under their belts. They viewed their World Cruise habit as an alternative to having a vacation home in a warm climate; by the time the cruises were over and they returned home, winter in Canada was over.

Sounds like a perfect way to snowbird.