A few months ago, Crystal Cruises announced that it would be replacing Tastes, the casual tapas restaurant onboard its two ships, Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, with Beefbar, an international restaurant group that originated in Monaco.

Crystal dinner menu from Beefbar (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Cruise Critic met up with Crystal at Beefbar New York to see exactly what the partnership was all about. And now that I’ve seen – and sampled! – the menu, I’m more excited than ever to see how it evolves onboard.

Cauliflower steak at Beefbar coming to Crystal (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

First, the facts: To call Beefbar a restaurant is an understatement. Founded by restaurateur Riccardo Giraudi – who calls himself the Beefboy -- Beefbar is a flashy take on a steakhouse that incorporates small plates, luxury ingredients such as Wagyu beef and a sophisticated-but-fun atmosphere. While there are 25 Beefbars around the world, they’re mostly located in international hotspots: Monaco, Dubai, St. Tropez, St. Barths – and now, Crystal.

The partnership came about because Cristina Levis, CEO of Crystal and A&K Travel Group, reached out to Giraudi on Instagram in 2023 as a fan of the brand. The two became friends and developed the onboard concept.

Lobby Bar martini from Beefbar, coming to Crystal (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

On a Wednesday night in Tribeca, Beefbar New York was happening, filled with stylish groups of friends, couples and coworkers gathering after work. Housed in the former Nobu – ironic, since Crystal also has a partnership with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa for its restaurant Umi Uma – Beefbar New York has a sophisticated vibe that is still playful (emojis dot the dinner plates, for example).

Beefbar menu items that will be coming to Crystal (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The Beefbar menu that Crystal will have onboard its ships differs slightly than what’s offered in the restaurants. The ships will have more vegetarian and plant-based offerings, for example. The ships will also have separate lunch and dinner menus, with some crowd favorites from Taste retained.

Our group started our meal with cocktails; Beefbar has several signature drinks that have fans around the world. Crystal will bring some of these to the ship, we were told. The Lobby Martini, made with an odd-on-paper-but-delicious-in-real-life combo of blue-cheese-infused Ketel One vodka, vermouth, grapes, apple and celery, was a standout. I’d come back for this drink alone.

Umami Caesar salad from Beefbar coming to Crystal (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

For our dinner, we ordered a selection of apps and entrees that will be appearing on Crystal’s menu in some form: the umami Caesar salad; the ribeye ham appetizer; the Wagyu Bolognese pasta; the cauliflower steak and steak frites.

Mini kobe burgers from Beefbar, coming to Crystal (Photo: Crystal Cruises)

We also tried the regular version of the Kobe beef burger – on Crystal, mini burgers will be served at dinner. Ours were juicy and I can see this being a perfect snack; it's on Crystal's dinner menu but I wished a bit that it would appear at lunch instead.

Beefbar Wagyu bolognese coming to Crystal (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

All of the dishes were interesting and unique. The Wagyu Bolognese pasta stood out and there’s a reason – it’s one of Beefbar’s best sellers around the world. Beefbar's portion is for two people, but onboard, you'll be able to get it for one, at lunch.

Steak frites at Beefbar coming to Crystal (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The steak frites were also amazing, with the meat perfectly cooked at medium rare. Giraudi has staked his career on importing only the best cuts of meat to Beefbar, with the origin spelled out on his menus. On Crystal, the steaks will be available in several cuts -- NYC strip, fillet mignon, ribeye cap and center cut ribeye -- and sourced from Rangers Valley, Australia and Creekstone Farms in the U.S.

Gelato dessert at Beefbar coming to Crystal (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The gelato dessert was also impressive in its magnitude and presentation; we were given what seemed like a full gallon of fior di latte gelato, surrounded by a lazy susan of topping. Expect the version onboard to come from Scoops (which has excellent gelato).

Considering that Crystal’s ships just underwent major refurbishments before relaunching in 2023, it’s unlikely that the Tastes space will change significantly, we were told. The line is working with Beefbar’s architecture team so that some elements of the restaurants will come onboard. Chefs from Crystal also spent time with Beefbar’s culinary team in Monaco to get the recipes just right.

And yes, the cute plates decorated with emojis, vegetables and other avatars will be there.

Expect Beefbar to launch on both ships by the end of the year. No specific dates have been given.