The Crystal name will be back on the water this summer with the relaunch of the refurbished ocean ships Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony. The announcement follows last year's acquisition of the two vessels by the A&K Travel Group.
Luxury line Crystal Cruises collapsed in February 2022 following the bankruptcy of parent company Genting Group. The revived line has been rebranded as Crystal -- with the tagline Exceptional at Sea -- and will operate under the guardianship of A&K.
Cruises will resume July 31, 2023 when the 740-passenger Crystal Serenity sets sail on an inaugural 11-night voyage from Marseille to Lisbon. The 606-passenger Crystal Symphony's first cruise will be six-night sailing from Athens to Istanbul on September 1. This week, the line launched a new website and bookings are now open.
Both vessels have undergone extensive renovation, including updated suites with Italian marble fittings and modern furnishings. The spa and gym have been revamped, and the sports courts will host both paddle tennis and the popular pickleball game.
The food and beverage program has been reimagined and will feature a series of guest chefs connected to the destinations visited. There will also be a refreshed approach to entertainment and events schedules, with more information to follow at a later date.
The rejuvenated line has also released a list of itineraries for mid-2023 through 2024. The ships will embark on global itineraries throughout the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Canada and New England, Alaska, the Caribbean, Panama Canal transits, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
The latest news means that all of the former Crystal Cruises ocean and river fleet will be sailing again this year. The 48-passenger mega-yacht Crystal Esprit was bought by Lindblad Expeditions and relaunched in fall 2022 as the renamed National Geographic Islander II. In the same period, Silversea relaunched the 200-passenger expedition vessel Crystal Endeavor as Silversea Endeavour, returning to the spelling of British explorer Captain James Cook's research ship HMS Endeavour.
In November 2022, the European hotel group Seaside Collection formed the new river line Riverside Luxury Cruises after acquiring the former Crystal Mozart. Renamed Riverside Mozart, the 150-passenger vessel, which is double the width of mainstream riverboats, will resume sailing on the Danube this April. In a further announcement last month, Riverside revealed it had also taken over the former Crystal Bach, Ravel, Mahler and Debussy, which are regular-size vessels. This year the renamed Riverside Ravel will sail on the Rhone and Saone and Riverside Debussy will sail on the Rhine. Riverside Bach and Riverside Mahler will begin sailing in 2024 with itineraries yet to be announced.