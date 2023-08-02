(5:30 p.m. EDT) -- I've just returned from my 20th cruise to Alaska -- my favorite place to sail to -- and my first with Regent Seven Seas, having done everything from Carnival to Silversea - and even a stint working for Seabourn in the region. Regent purports to be the most luxurious and inclusive sailing in the 49th State; this year, Regent upped the ante by replacing the older Seven Seas Mariner, which had been a stalwart in Alaska for many seasons, with the newer and larger Seven Seas Explorer.

Regent's primary selling point for years has been its inclusiveness. Beverages (except connoisseur selections) are all included. Ditto for gratuities, all specialty dining restaurants, Wi-Fi access and even a broad selection of shore excursions. Aside from the spa and onboard gift shops, or elective purchases from the connoisseur's wine list, there's little to spend extra money on aboard a Regent cruise.

All that inclusion, however, comes at a price. Regent's fares are typically higher than its luxury compatriots Silversea and Seabourn and are leaps-and-bounds above what you'd pay for a suite on a mainstream ship sailing to Alaska.

Did the experience live up to expectations? Here's how the ship, and the trip, stacked up: