Cruising a Northern Europe Itinerary: Live from MSC Euribia

MSC Euribia Draws an International Passenger Base

Guests on MSC Euribia sailing in northern Europe come from many different countries. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

While many North Americans are familiar with MSC Cruises because of its ships cruising in the Caribbean, there are a number of differences in the line’s approach in Europe, and this sailing on Euribia demonstrates of one of the biggest: few Americans and Canadians are onboard. The highest percentage of guests sailing are from Germany, followed by Italy, Spain and France.

MSC prides itself on sailing with an international mix of passengers, and, indeed, you’ll notice it on Caribbean sailings. But for this itinerary, native English speakers are few and far between. (We were onboard for two days before hearing another American accent.)

This manifests itself in fascinating ways. For starters, while all crewmembers speak English, we have been amazed at how well they can jump between languages. Our cruise director introduces the shows each night in Delphi Theatre in five languages, sounding perfectly fluent in all of them.

Waiters communicate with guests mostly in English, but they also clearly know enough German or Italian, for example, to work though orders seamlessly. Menus and daily planners also are available in multiple languages, and you can set your language preferences on the MSC for Me app.

The mix of nationalities also means you’ll meet new friends from other countries, but only if you want to. We have found that people generally are friendly but not eager to make new friends. Conversation is polite but never particularly long. Language might be a barrier, but it’s also simply a sign of cultural differences, where not everyone is interested socializing outside of their circles.

Menus onboard and venue hours are also set in part based on the prevailing passenger base. With so many Germans on our sailing, for example, we’ve noticed pretzels available as a bread choice for our lunch buffet.