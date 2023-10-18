(Updated 5:35 p.m. EDT) – Cruise lines have begun cancelling itineraries scheduled to call on the Middle East as the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip escalates.
Cruise lines had initially cancelled ports of call in Israel like Ashdod and Haifa following the attack on Israel by Hamas in early October. Now, with the conflict showing no signs of resolving, some cruise lines have begun making sweeping changes to current and upcoming deployments in the Middle East and the Arabian Gulf.
Windstar Cruises, which was to deploy its Star Legend on its first series of Middle East voyages next month from Dubai, sent a note to passengers on October 16 advising them that their cruises had been cancelled.
“It is with a heavy heart that I must convey some important news regarding our inaugural Middle East cruise season, which was scheduled to begin on November 23, 2023,” Windstar said in the statement to booked guests. “Due to the current environment and the evolving circumstances in the region, we have made the difficult decision to postpone this season until the fall of 2024.”
Reached on Wednesday, a Windstar spokesperson told Cruise Critic, “Windstar staff are contacting all booked guests with an offer to move their sailing to a 2024 date. Other destination options being offered aboard Windstar’s ships are Caribbean, Tahiti, Costa Rica and Panama.
“The November 23, 2023, inaugural cruise event on the 10-day Sparkling Sands itinerary sailing between Dubai, UAE and Muscat, Oman will be moved to 2024 with special planned events and executives on board. The 2024 cruise departs from Dubai on November 24 on the same itinerary.”
There are no indications yet of where Star Legend will be redeployed to. A Windstar spokesperson says their itinerary planning team is working on new itineraries for Star Legend.
Royal Caribbean has cancelled the entire Middle East season aboard its Rhapsody of the Seas, which is now being used for humanitarian aid in the region since it was previously operating sailings out of Haifa.
The season was scheduled to run through November 12, 2023. Jewel of the Seas is scheduled to return to the region in August 2024 for a series of Eastern Mediterranean voyages, while Serenade of the Seas will briefly visit the region in May when it sails from Dubai to Athens, via the Suez Canal, as part of its “Ultimate World Cruise” voyages.
With the conflict continuing to escalate – and the increased possibility it could spread beyond the borders of Israel and the Gaza Strip – cruisers are starting to wonder what may become of their cruises to the region in the coming months.
Itinerary changes as a result of the conflict are also being felt in other geographic areas, too. Passengers aboard Norwegian Epic were notified that their November itinerary would drop ports in Israel – but also the Greek ports of Rhodes and Patmos.
“Why cancel non-Israeli ports that were already scheduled?” writes PhilRSchultz. “That seems odd.”
In the meantime, other lines are operating on a business-as-usual basis. Viking notes its river cruise departures along the Nile in Egypt are still proceeding as planned, with the cancellation of select overland extensions to Jerusalem.
“All of our departures in Egypt are operating as scheduled. Our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our guests, crew and partners on the ground; should additional extension cancellations become necessary, impacted guests and their Travel Advisors will be contacted directly by Viking Customer Relations.”
MSC Cruises, which maintains a strong presence in the Arabian Gulf with cruises aboard MSC Opera, also told Cruise Critic in an email that those voyages – which operate far removed geographically from the current conflict – would continue as planned.
Some passengers booked on itineraries in the region, however, are making alternate plans.
“The region is very volatile at the best of times,” writes RJHNorthyorks. “We were due to visit Israel, Egypt and Jordan next April but spoke to TA this afternoon about cancelling.
Cruise Critic will update this story with more information as it becomes available.