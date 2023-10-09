Cruise Lines Change, Cancel Itineraries Following Israel Attack

Itinerary Changes, Cruise Cancellations Continue due to Israel Attacks

Rhapsody of the Seas was homeported in Haifa, Israel (Photo: Cruise Critic)

Royal Caribbean – which has currently deployed its Rhapsody of the Seas on voyages from the Israeli port of Haifa – has announced it will cancel the ship’s October 9 and October 15, 2023 voyages from Haifa.

“We’ve been closely monitoring the geopolitical situation in Israel,” the line said in a statement posted to its website. “With your safety and well-being in mind, and in conjunction with our Global Security Department, we've decided that we must cancel our October 9, 2023 and October 13, 2023 Rhapsody of the Seas sailings.”

Royal Caribbean is offering affected passengers a 100% refund on all monies paid.

Cruise Critic member Merion_Mom, writing from Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas, states that their cruise has been rerouted, too. “The captain just announced that we will not visit Israel due to the geopolitical situation. Instead we are getting to go to Bodrum in Turkey and Limassol on Cyprus.”

Celebrity Apex, meanwhile, was en-route to Haifa before altering course to dock in Limassol, Cyprus. Passengers on the sailing departing October 16, 2023 have received notice of itinerary changes that replace calls in Ashdod and Haifa with stops in the Greek ports of Santorini, Mykonos and Rhodes before the ship continues on to Port Said, Egypt as planned.

Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam, meanwhile, had already docked in Israel and had sent passengers on tour when the conflict broke out.

“We were on tour of Galilee region at Jordan River when we were all recalled to the ship,” writes CNSJ on Cruise Critic’s Holland America Line message boards. “Awaiting last passengers to return so we can depart for sea as soon as possible. Three days in Holy Land has become three hours…obviously this is beyond HALs control.

“Captain just informed us that we are sailing in a few hours..at sea tomorrow followed by a stop in Analya Turkey on Monday, then back to our scheduled stop in Cyprus on Tuesday.”

Celestyal Cruises, which maintains a presence in the region, issued a statement on its website Monday stating it was monitoring the situation.

“In view of the latest developments of the recent events in Israel, please be informed that Celestyal is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with local authorities. The health and safety of our guests are our utmost priority. We assure you that Celestyal will promptly advise all individuals involved regarding any changes to the cruise itinerary, which are currently under evaluation due to circumstances beyond our control.”