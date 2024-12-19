Cruise Lines Alter Itineraries Following Devastating Vanuatu Earthquakes

Ships Diverted to Mystery Island, Add a Day at Sea

Pacific Encounter (Photo: P&O Cruises Australia)

Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas was due to call at Vanuatu on December 18 and was instead diverted to Vanuatu's Mystery Island, nearly 200 miles away. P&O Cruises Australia's Pacific Encounter and Pacific Adventure -- scheduled to call this upcoming weekend -- will spend an extra day at sea, while Carnival Luminosa, due to visit next Monday, will call at Mystery Island instead. Cunard's Queen Elizabeth, scheduled to call on December 28, will now spend an extra day at sea.

A spokesperson for Carnival Corporation, the parent company of Carnival Cruise Line, P&O Cruises Australia and Cunard, said in a statement: "Carnival Corporation & plc is deeply saddened to see the devastation caused by the earthquake in Port Vila and our hearts go out to everyone affected by this disaster.

"Given the extensive damage in Port Vila and the current State of Emergency, a visit to Port Vila is not possible for current itineraries. Guests on future voyages to Port Vila will be advised on any itinerary changes as soon more is known."

Port Vila is the largest city on the group of more than 80 islands that make up Vanuatu and has a population of just over 49,000. The independent nation is located in the area known as "Ring of Fire" which is prone to earthquakes caused by shifting tectonic plates on the earth's crust.