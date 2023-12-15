(9:30 a.m. GMT) – Cruise Critic UK celebrated the 15th edition of the Editors’ Picks Awards at the Karma Sanctum Soho Hotel, in London.
The event brought together representatives from cruise lines, destinations and online travel agents to celebrate the achievements of the cruise industry, which has seen a huge bounce back this year.
Big winners on the night were Scenic, Silversea, Virgin Voyages, Viking (for River and Ocean) and Royal Caribbean.
“What a year it’s been for cruise!” said Cruise Critic UK Executive Editor Adam Coulter.
“I think it’s safe to say 2023 has far exceeded people’s expectations, with record-breaking sales, capacity exceeding 100% on many lines – and it’s great to see so many new cruise ships on order.
“Cruise has weathered the storm and come back even stronger than before.”
This is the 15th year Cruise Critic marked the Editors’ Picks Awards and this year is the most comprehensive yet – with four distinct categories to recognise – Ocean, Luxury, Expedition – plus the welcome return of River cruising for the first time since 2019.
In the Ocean category P&O Cruises’ Arvia won Best New Ship, Royal Caribbean won a clutch of awards for Best for Families, Best for Suites and Best App, Princess Cruises won best for Inoovation/Technology; Celebrity Cruises won best Spa and Cabins and Marella Cruises won for Best Cruise Ship Refurbishment for Marella Voyager.
In the Luxury category, Silversea won three awards – Best Luxury Cruise Line, Best New Ship for Silver Nova and Best for Enrichment; Regent Seven Seas won for Best Cabins and Itineraries and Crystal won for Best for Solo Travellers and Best for Service.
In the Expedition category, Hurtigruten won Bets in the Arctic, Swan Hellenic won Best Value for Money, Silversea won best for Luxury and Best for Service, while Scenic won Best for Dining, Best in Antarctica and Best New Expedition Ship for Scenic Eclipse II.
In River, TUI River won Best Value for Money and Best for First Timers, A-ROSA won Best for Families; Uniworld won Best for Luxury, Viking River Cruises won the Best River Cruise Line and Best for Service and VIVA won Best New River Ship for VIVA TWO.
Full details on each category can be found by viewing Cruise Critic's dedicated Editors' Picks pages, while Editor's Picks for the US can be found here.