(9:30 a.m. GMT) – Cruise Critic UK celebrated the 15th edition of the Editors’ Picks Awards at the Karma Sanctum Soho Hotel, in London.

The event brought together representatives from cruise lines, destinations and online travel agents to celebrate the achievements of the cruise industry, which has seen a huge bounce back this year.

Big winners on the night were Scenic, Silversea, Virgin Voyages, Viking (for River and Ocean) and Royal Caribbean.

Adam Coulter presents the Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks Awards 2023 (Photo: Mark Hakansson)

“What a year it’s been for cruise!” said Cruise Critic UK Executive Editor Adam Coulter.

“I think it’s safe to say 2023 has far exceeded people’s expectations, with record-breaking sales, capacity exceeding 100% on many lines – and it’s great to see so many new cruise ships on order.

“Cruise has weathered the storm and come back even stronger than before.”