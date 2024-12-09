(8 a.m. GMT) -- Cruise Critic U.K. has revealed its 2024 Best in Cruise Awards winners, highlighting the best in cruising as selected by Cruise Critic's international editorial team.
P&O Cruises scooped the top accolade of Best Cruise Line, the first time this award has been given. The line also won Best for Families.
Cunard’s Queen Anne took the Best New Ship award, with Explora Journeys winning Best Luxury Line and Ritz-Carlton’s Ilma taking home Best New Luxury Ship.
“Our team of editors and writers has cruised to just about every corner of the globe this year,” said Adam Coulter, executive editor of Cruise Critic U.K.
“From the Arctic to the Galapagos, the Caribbean or Alaska, on cruises with family, to couples’ getaways and solo adventures, one thing that we can say with absolute confidence is that there’s never been a better time to find a cruise ship to suit your needs – and this year’s awards highlight just that.”
Gunbae Korean BBQ on Scarlet Lady (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Cruise Critic has been running its awards for 16 years, naming winners across four key areas – Mainstream, River, Luxury and Expedition – but this is the first year we have combined our Editors’ Picks Awards and Cruisers’ Choice Awards into the Best in Cruise Awards.
Other double winners in the Mainstream cruises category include:
Celebrity Cruises for Best Cabins and Best Speciality Dining; Virgin Voyages for Best Dining and Best for LGBTQ+ travellers; Royal Caribbean for Best Entertainment and Best Suites and MSC Cruises for Best for Nightlife and Best App
Chocolate lava cake dessert with fresh berries & raspberry cream at Love by Britto (Photo: Ming Tappin)
Princess won in a new category – Best for Romance; Fred. Olsen won Best for Solo Travellers and Holland America Line won Best for Service.
Viking won Best River Cruise Line and Best New River Ships for Viking Hathor and Viking Sobek, while HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) won Best Expedition Cruise Line.
In the Cruisers’ Choice Awards, Margaritaville at Sea won the Top-Rated Mainstream Cruise Line, Avalon Waterways was rated Top River Cruise Line, Crystal won Best Luxury Cruise Line and Viking won for the Best Expedition Cruise Line.
P&O Cruises' Arvia in La Coruna (Photo: P&O Cruises)
Best Mainstream Cruise Line: P&O Cruises
Best New Ship: Cunard’s Queen Anne
Best Cabins: Celebrity Cruises
Best Dining: Virgin Voyages
Best Entertainment: Royal Caribbean International
Best for Families: P&O Cruises
Best for Romance: Princess Cruises
Best for LGBTQ+ Travelers: Virgin Voyages
Best Nightlife: MSC Cruises
Best Service: Holland America Line
Best for Solo Travelers: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Best Spa: Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Specialty Dining: Celebrity Cruises
Best Suites: Royal Caribbean International
Best Suite Complex: MSC Cruises’ MSC Yacht Club
Best Value for Money: Marella
Best App: MSC Cruises
Best U.K. Departure Port: Southampton
Best U.K. Port of Call: Liverpool
Viking Helgrim on the Douro River (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Best River Cruise Line: Viking
Best New River Ship: Viking Hathor & Viking Sobek
Best for Active Cruisers: Avalon Waterways
Best Cabins: Avalon Waterways
Best Dining: Riverside Luxury Cruises
Best for Entertainment: Scenic
Best Enrichment: Viking Cruises
Best for Families: A-ROSA
Best for First-Timers: TUI River Cruises
Best for Romance: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises
Best for Luxury: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises
Best Service: Viking
Best for Solo Travelers: Saga River Cruises
Best Value for Money: TUI River Cruises
The Astern Pool on Explora II feels like a resort pool. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Best Luxury Cruise Line: Explora Journeys
Best New Luxury Ship: Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Ilma
Best Cabins: Silversea Cruises
Best Dining: Explora Journeys
Best Enrichment: Viking
Best for Families: Explora Journeys
Best for Romance: Emerald Yacht Cruises
Best Itineraries: Windstar
Best Service: Crystal
Best Shore Excursions: Oceania Cruises
Best for Solo Travelers: Hebridean Island Cruises
Best Spa: Viking
Best Value for Money: Seabourn
Santa Cruz II Exterior (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
Best Expedition Cruise Line: HX
Best for Adventure: Quark Expeditions
Best Cabins: Seabourn Cruise Line
Best Dining: Scenic
Best Itineraries: Ponant
Best for Light Expedition: Viking
Best for Luxury: Silversea Expeditions
Best Science Offerings: HX
Best Service: Seabourn
Best Spa: Viking
Best Value for Money: Swan Hellenic
Best in Antarctica: National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions
Best in the Arctic: HX
Best in the Galapagos: National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions
Top-Rated Mainstream Cruise Lines
Margaritaville at Sea Paradise (Photo: Margaritaville at Sea) Margaritaville at Sea Virgin Voyages Celebrity Cruises
Top-Rated River Cruise Lines
Avalon Alegria is tied off on the Douro River. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Avalon Waterways Emerald River Cruises Viking Cruises
Top-Rated Luxury Cruise Lines
Crystal Cruises third ocean ship will be built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri (Photo: Crystal Cruises) Crystal Cruises Explora Journeys Viking Cruises
Top-Rated Expedition Cruise Lines
Viking Octantis in Antarctica (Photo/Viking Expeditions) Viking Cruises Quark Expeditions National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions To view the full details of each category, visit the 2024 U.K. Cruise Critic Best in Cruise Awards.