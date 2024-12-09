(8 a.m. GMT) -- Cruise Critic U.K. has revealed its 2024 Best in Cruise Awards winners, highlighting the best in cruising as selected by Cruise Critic's international editorial team.

P&O Cruises scooped the top accolade of Best Cruise Line, the first time this award has been given. The line also won Best for Families.

Cunard’s Queen Anne took the Best New Ship award, with Explora Journeys winning Best Luxury Line and Ritz-Carlton’s Ilma taking home Best New Luxury Ship.

“Our team of editors and writers has cruised to just about every corner of the globe this year,” said Adam Coulter, executive editor of Cruise Critic U.K.

“From the Arctic to the Galapagos, the Caribbean or Alaska, on cruises with family, to couples’ getaways and solo adventures, one thing that we can say with absolute confidence is that there’s never been a better time to find a cruise ship to suit your needs – and this year’s awards highlight just that.”