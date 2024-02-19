(10 p.m. AEST) – Coral Expeditions ’ Kimberley cruise is featured in a travel documentary recently broadcast on Network Ten.

The documentary, the first of a multi-part expedition series, went out to audiences in the metro markets of Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Perth.

If you missed it, “Expedition Kimberley” is also available on TenPlay and the Coral Expeditions website.

The short travel film showcases the iconic 10-night voyage traversing the remote Kimberley coast between Broome and Darwin onboard the Coral Discoverer, offering viewers a glimpse into this unique experience and landscape.