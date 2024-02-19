(10 p.m. AEST) – Coral Expeditions ’ Kimberley cruise is featured in a travel documentary recently broadcast on Network Ten.
The documentary, the first of a multi-part expedition series, went out to audiences in the metro markets of Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Perth.
If you missed it, “Expedition Kimberley” is also available on TenPlay and the Coral Expeditions website.
The short travel film showcases the iconic 10-night voyage traversing the remote Kimberley coast between Broome and Darwin onboard the Coral Discoverer, offering viewers a glimpse into this unique experience and landscape.
The documentary includes interviews with passengers discovering the Kimberley coast and expedition cruising for the first time, as well as insights from Coral Expeditions' Australian crew.
Highlights include:
• King George River and its towering twin falls;
• Exploring ancient rock art with expert guides;
• Observing diverse marine life and cascading waters at Montgomery Reef;
• Riding the Horizontal Falls in inflatable Zodiac tender vessels;
• Sunset drinks on Winyalkan beach.
Expedition Kimberley is the first episode highlighting voyages offered by Coral Expeditions; the following episodes will focus on Tasmania, the Great Barrier Reef and the Cape York, Torres Straits and Arnhem Land regions.