  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Coral Expeditions King Cascade Falls (Image: Coral Expeditions)

Coral Expeditions’ Kimberley Cruise Features in New Travel Documentary

Coral Expeditions King Cascade Falls (Image: Coral Expeditions)
U.K. Executive Editor
Adam Coulter
Last updated
Feb 19, 2024
Read time
1 min read

(10 p.m. AEST) – Coral Expeditions ’ Kimberley cruise is featured in a travel documentary recently broadcast on Network Ten.

The documentary, the first of a multi-part expedition series, went out to audiences in the metro markets of Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Perth.

If you missed it, “Expedition Kimberley” is also available on TenPlay and the Coral Expeditions website.

The short travel film showcases the iconic 10-night voyage traversing the remote Kimberley coast between Broome and Darwin onboard the Coral Discoverer, offering viewers a glimpse into this unique experience and landscape.

Expedition Kimberley Highlights Include Rock Art, Horizontal Waterfalls And Marine Life

An indigenous elder explains the significance of rock art on Stanley Island (Photo: Coral Expeditions)

The documentary includes interviews with passengers discovering the Kimberley coast and expedition cruising for the first time, as well as insights from Coral Expeditions' Australian crew.

Highlights include:

King George River and its towering twin falls;

• Exploring ancient rock art with expert guides;

• Observing diverse marine life and cascading waters at Montgomery Reef;

• Riding the Horizontal Falls in inflatable Zodiac tender vessels;

• Sunset drinks on Winyalkan beach.

Expedition Kimberley is the first episode highlighting voyages offered by Coral Expeditions; the following episodes will focus on Tasmania, the Great Barrier Reef and the Cape York, Torres Straits and Arnhem Land regions.

Publish date February 19, 2024
How was this article?
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.