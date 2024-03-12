(9:19 a.m. EST) -- An increase in solo travelers, year-round sailings and longer itineraries are among the key trends in river cruising. More passengers, irrespective of their age, are also taking part in active excursions.

These were among the topics discussed at the CLIA U.K. & Ireland Riverview Conference 2024 held in Amsterdam. The 12th event was the largest in the history of the convention and attracted a record number of 540 members of the cruise industry and travel trade and 11 ships that were open for delegates to visit.

Jon Burrows, Chief Operation Officer at AmaWaterways, said river cruising was constantly evolving to offer passengers a wider choice of options.

"At one time there was a very cookie-cutter approach to river cruises," he said. "There would be a city tour in the morning followed by a free afternoon. Now there are bikes, hikes and other activities and excursions are also graded at a normal, slower or fast walking pace. People want to get out and about in nature and there is demand for activities such as longer hikes."

AmaWaterways is among the lines that places a big emphasis on providing facilities for guests that want to maintain their fitness levels while they are away, and its double-width ship AmaMagna is the first river vessel to have a full-size pickleball court.

The 2024 CLIA UK & Ireland Riverview Conference took place in Amsterdam (Photo: Jeannine Williamson)

Lucia Rowe, Managing Director U.K. and Ireland at A-ROSA Cruises -- which organized a running-themed cruise -- echoed his views and said many passengers, irrespective of their age, were fit and active and no longer wanted a sedentary experience which was being catered for with the rise in active shore tours.

Commenting on the variety of shore tours and experiences of offer, Phil Hullah, Chief Executive of Riviera Travel, which is the largest provider of river cruises in the U.K., added: "People have misconceptions that river cruising is boring and we need to do a better job at dispelling those myths as that couldn't be further from the truth."

Hullah also said there was a strong demand from solo travelers. As a result, Riviera is offering an increased number of dedicated solo sailings in its new program -- 47 cruises across 11 itineraries -- with no single supplements on any cabin category.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises' CEO Ellen Bettridge said: "The number of solos is increasing and 61 percent of our solo travelers are female. As a result, we always have solo offers on our website."