(7 a.m. ET) — Following the sold-out inaugural Chefs Making Waves voyage earlier this year, this food festival at sea will return in 2025 — setting sail with a host of celebrity chefs on May 5 from Miami, Florida.

The 2025 Chefs Making Waves cruise will sail to Cozumel, Mexico, aboard Norwegian Gem, a partnership between Sixthman, known for their themed events on land and at sea, a21 and EBG Solutions.

This epicurean voyage will include chefs, TV personalities, cookbook authors, food activists and restaurateurs. Chefs and personalities announced so far include Richard Blais, Maneet Chauhan, Tom Colicchio, Scott Conant, Robert Irvine, Antonia Lofaso, Jonathan Waxman, Geoffrey Zakarian and Claudette Zepeda.

Live cooking demos, themed nights, mixology experiences and chef meet and greets are expected to take place aboard the 2,344-passenger Norwegian Cruise Line ship.

Passengers will receive NCL'S Premium Plus Beverage Package as part of the all-inclusive sailing. Those who attended the first Chefs Making Waves voyage earlier this year currently have pre-sale access to booking before the voyage goes on general sale June 21 at 2 p.m. ET.