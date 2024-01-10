Celestyal Journey Will Homeport in Doha From November 2024

Celestyal Journey will start sailing from Doha in November 2024 (Photo: Celestyal)

Starting on November 9, 2024, the 1,260-passenger Celestyal Journey, which joined the line last September, will visit four new countries and six new ports of call in the Arabian Gulf. The seven-night "Desert Days" itinerary will set sail on November 9, from Doha, Qatar, and call for the first time at Bahrain, Dubai, Khasab (Oman), Sir Bani Yas Island and Abu Dhabi. The itinerary will run through to January, 2025, and then return as a permanent feature for the winter season.

Celestyal, which previously sailed from March to December on Greece and Mediterranean, sailings will now operate year-round.

The winter programme, running November to April from Doha on Celestyal Journey, will feature the "Desert Days" itinerary and three-, four-, five- and seven-night sailings. The 1,266-passenger Celestyal Discovery, which joins the fleet this spring, will sail on the "Three Continents" itinerary from November to March 2025, visiting Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, Israel, and Egypt.

Abu Dhabi will be one of the ports of call for Celestyal Journey (Photo: Celestyal)

The move is a bid to attract more British passengers, who currently make up “low single digits” on sailings, according to Anna Gregori, VP, Brand & Customer Journey:

"We knew from our customers and trade partners that there was a demand for a year-round operation from Celestyal and specifically this area of the world for winter sun.

"Our core will always be the Greek islands and Mediterranean, but in order to grow as a business, we need to develop our brand on a global stage.

“Our extension to the Persian Gulf is based on a few main factors - demand, particularly from the UK (they are the second largest volume of visitors to the Persian Gulf, based on research from the local tourist boards), and the ability to offer something new to this market.”