Celestyal Journey will enter service for Celestyal Cruises this September following a $21-million refurbishment. The former Holland America Line Ryndam will set sail on September 2, 2023, initially taking over the popular weeklong "Idyllic Aegean" itinerary currently operated by the smaller Celestyal Crystal, which will be leaving the fleet.

Sailing from Piraeus, Greece (the port for Athens), these voyages call on Thessaloniki, Crete (Heraklion), Santorini, Mykonos, Milos and Kusadasi, Turkey.

The 1,260-passenger Celestyal Journey offers numerous bars and lounges, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an expansive spa, a forward-facing observation lounge, plenty of open deck space including a wraparound teak promenade deck, and an abundance of interior, oceanview, balcony and suite accommodations from which to choose from.

"It has always been our mission to renew and rejuvenate our fleet, and we’re thrilled to see this come to fruition with the arrival of the Celestyal Journey," said Celestyal Cruises’ CEO, Chris Theophilides.

"She is already undergoing her extensive refurbishment program and will be deployed in a matter of just a few months."