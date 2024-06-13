You may also like
cruise line and shipyard executives lineup at the keel-laying of Celebrity Xcel.
Cruise line and shipyard executives line up next to Stephanie (center), one of the ship welders at Chantiers de l'Atlantique. (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Celebrity Xcel News: Celebrity Cruises Begins Construction on New Ship Celebrity Xcel

U.K. Executive Editor
Adam Coulter
Last updated
Jun 13, 2024
Read time
2 min read

(4 p.m. CEST) – Celebrity Cruises began construction on its newest Edge-class ship, Celebrity Xcel in a traditional "keel laying" ceremony today.

At the ceremony, Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, the parent company of Celebrity Cruises, Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises, and Laurent Castaing, General Manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique lowered the first 739-ton steel block for the new ship in the dry dock. 

As part of the longstanding maritime tradition, executives from the cruise company and the shipyard placed newly minted coins on the first piece of steel – known as a "coin ceremony" to bestow good luck on the ship during both the construction process and future sailings. 

Celebrity Cruises revealed the name of the ship last November, when the line took delivery of Celebrity Ascent. Celebrity Xcel will launch in November 2025 in Fort Lauderdale

The keel being laid for Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Xcel at the shipyard in Saint-Nazaire
The keel being laid for Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Xcel at the shipyard in Saint-Nazaire (Photo: Adam Coulter)

"Today, we not only mark the start of construction, but we are laying the foundation on which countless memories will be created," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "Each new ship also represents an opportunity to advance our journey to net zero, and with Xcel, we are building our first methanol capable ship, which helps advance our transition to the energy platform of the future."

Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. "We are grateful for the continued partnership of the Chantiers de l’Atlantique team for lending their craftsmanship to further elevate the innovative design and world-class features of our beloved Edge Series ships."

Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, and Laurent Gastaing CEO of the yard holding the coins
Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, and Laurent Gastaing CEO of the shipyard holding the coins (Photo: Adam Coulter
Celebrity Xcel will offer alternating seven-night itineraries between the Bahamas, Mexico and the Cayman Islands, and Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten.

It will also be the first ship to be powered by "tri fuel", allowing the ship to process multiple kinds of fuel including methanol, and so cut down on carbon emissions.

