(1:25 p.m. GMT) -- Celebrity Cruises' second Edge-class ship, Celebrity Apex, will be based in Southampton from May to November 2024.

The 2,910-passenger ship will replace Celebrity Silhouette in Southampton to offer four- to 13-night sailings.

Celebrity Apex will offer a brand-new 12-night Norwegian fjords and Arctic Circle sailing calling at Tromso and Norway’s northernmost city Honnigsvag. Mediterranean sailings will also feature on the programme, including a new call to Ibiza.

"The UK has always been integral to the success of our brand, and homeporting Celebrity Apex from Southampton underlines our commitment to this market and is testament to the strength of local consumer demand, supported by our formidable travel partners," said Celebrity Cruises' Vice President & Managing Director of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Jo Rzymowska.

"There is huge appetite from UK guests who share our curiosity for people, places and cultures, and our passion for opening up the world through a love of travel. I’m looking forward to welcoming even more of our guests on board Celebrity Apex when she raises the bar for cruising from Southampton in 2024."

Lisa Lutoff Perlo, President & CEO of Celebrity Cruises, added: "Having one of our award-winning Edge Series ships sailing from Southampton will offer an experience like no other from the UK, connecting guests to the world around them through the innovative outward-facing design and visionary spaces these celebrated ships are known for."

Celebrity's Edge-class vessels are famed for a number of features including the Magic Carpet, a moving platform at the side of the ship; Kelly Hoppen-designed suites enclave, The Retreat; and 29 dining venues.

Celebrity Apex is just one of seven Celebrity Cruises' ships set to homeport in Europe in 2024, including all three Edge-class vessels, which includes Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Beyond.

2024 sailings will go on sale on November 15, 2022.

Celebrity Silhouette's final Southampton residence next year will include itineraries to Reykjavik (Iceland); the stunning medieval city of Cagliari (Sardinia) and the dramatic landscapes of Ponta Delgada (Azores), amongst many others.