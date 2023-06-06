The new ship will increase Celebrity Cruises' fleet to 16 cruise ships and will be largely identical to Celebrity Beyond. Like its sister, Celebrity Ascent features a design created by a team of well-known professionals like British designer Kelly Hoppen CBE; American designer Nate Berkus; Paris-based design firm Jouin Manku; British architect Tom Wright; and Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud.

"So much more than a ship, Celebrity Ascent will be the embodiment of a relaxed luxury resort at sea, and I can’t imagine a more exciting way to start the new year than by celebrating this important construction milestone," said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

Celebrity Ascent will also feature the same signature experiences found in other Edge Series ships, like the iconic moveable deck known as the Magic Carpet, which functions as both a tender platform and a swanky bar and dining venue.

Standout accommodations aboard Celebrity Ascent will include the two-story Edge Villa suites with access to the suite-only Retreat Sun Deck; along with the ship's Infinite Veranda staterooms that feature electronically-controlled, drop-down windows.

Celebrity Acent will also feature more than 30 distinct food and drink venues, including the immersive Le Petit Chef Dinner Experience; the Eden Restaurant and Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud.

