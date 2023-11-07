(8 a.m. ET) – Celebrity Cruises revealed the name of its fifth Edge-class ship, Celebrity Xcel, and took delivery of its new ship, Celebrity Ascent today (November 7).
Celebrity Xcel will debut in November 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, offering alternating 7-night itineraries between the Bahamas, Mexico and the Cayman Islands, and Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. The sailings are now open for sale.
It will also be the first ship to be powered by “tri fuel”, allowing the ship to process multiple kinds of fuel including methanol, and so cut down on carbon emissions.
“The Edge Series has shattered preconceived notions of cruising, and I am thrilled to announce our next bold step as a brand with Celebrity Xcel,” said Celebrity Cruises’ President Laura Hodges Bethge.
“True to her name, this next ship will ‘Xcel’ beyond her sister ships with entirely new experiences, yet to be revealed, but that will change the game all over again.”
Hodges Bethge was speaking at a traditional steel cutting ceremony for the ship at the Chantiers d’Atlantique shipyard in St Nazaire, France.
No details have yet been revealed about Celebrity Xcel – the name is a nod to the line’s Greek heritage – other than it will have the same distinctive features and spaces as its sisters, including the suites-only The Retreat, An expanded Rooftop Garden and the Magic Carpet, a cantilevered platform at the side of the ship.
Hodges Bethge was among a number of execs who flew over from the US to take delivery of Celebrity Ascent including the CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, which owns Celebrity Cruises, Jason Liberty.
“This has been a 10- year collaboration that began 2013,” he said. “It’s a journey and a tribute to the remarkable partnership of Laurent [Castaing, CEO of Chantiers d’Atlantique] and his incredible team here at Chantiers d’Atlantique.”
Liberty said added how proud he was of the work the line and the yard has done to deliver the goal of a net zero ship by 2035.
He added: “I look forward to following the ship’s progress can’t wait to welcome her in 2025.”
The steel cutting was followed by the flag ceremony on Celebrity Ascent, another traditional maritime ceremony in which flags are lowered and raised onboard a ship to indicate who it now belongs to (Celebrity officially took ownership of Ascent at a closed signing ceremony earlier in the day).
Ascent will feature a number of newly-designed features including an expanded rooftop garden, a second Daniel Boulud restaurant for the line, Le Voyage; and a new evening entertainment program with live performances and DJ sets.
The ship will have two captains – brothers Dimitrios and Tasos Kafetzis – and two godmothers – Captain Sandy Yawn of Below Deck fame, and her sister Michelle Dunham.
Celebrity Ascent will launch on December 3 in Fort Lauderdale and will operate 7-night Caribbean sailings throughout the winter season, before repositioning to the Mediterranean in summer 2024.