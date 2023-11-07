(8 a.m. ET) – Celebrity Cruises revealed the name of its fifth Edge-class ship, Celebrity Xcel, and took delivery of its new ship, Celebrity Ascent today (November 7).

Celebrity Xcel will debut in November 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, offering alternating 7-night itineraries between the Bahamas, Mexico and the Cayman Islands, and Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. The sailings are now open for sale.

It will also be the first ship to be powered by “tri fuel”, allowing the ship to process multiple kinds of fuel including methanol, and so cut down on carbon emissions.

“The Edge Series has shattered preconceived notions of cruising, and I am thrilled to announce our next bold step as a brand with Celebrity Xcel,” said Celebrity Cruises’ President Laura Hodges Bethge.

“True to her name, this next ship will ‘Xcel’ beyond her sister ships with entirely new experiences, yet to be revealed, but that will change the game all over again.”