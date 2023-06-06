(10:53 a.m. EDT) -- After pushback from passengers, Celebrity Cruises has reversed its decision to pull free in-cabin movies. According to a spokesperson for the line: "After careful consideration of guest feedback and from our friends on the Cruise Critic forums, we have decided to reinstate the complimentary in-stateroom entertainment. We will continue to offer a wide selection of the new releases and iconic films in our theaters, outdoor screens and in the guest staterooms using the On-Demand TV system."

(September 13, 2019, 4 p.m. EDT) -- Following intense discussion on Cruise Critic's message boards, Celebrity Cruises has confirmed that it has pulled the plug on complimentary in-room movies.

A Celebrity spokesperson told Cruise Critic, "At this time, we're no longer offering free in-stateroom movies. We will continue to offer a wide selection of the new releases and iconic films in our theaters, outdoor screens and in the guest staterooms using the on-demand TV system."

Member Nymich posted about the change on Sunday, noting that complimentary movies had been removed from the system during a recent voyage aboard Celebrity Eclipse. "We were on Equinox last week, and when we got on, we noticed only five free movies, and all others were $14.99. We checked again midweek, and they were all gone. Called Guest Relations, and they said broadcasting department said that the contract had ended and they would not be offering free movies in the cabins anymore, fleetwide."

Member cruisestitch notes that there were "No free on-demand movies on Reflection as of now, 9/2019."

While many readers lamented the removal of complimentary movies and noted that other lines continue to offer them, some are less bothered by the change.

Member PTC DAWG noted, "Doesn't bother me at all.... I don't cruise to watch TV."