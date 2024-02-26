(February 26, 2024) -- Celebrity Cruises has rolled out a new add-on package known as Premium Access that is available to those with booked cruises and bundles additional perks for a fee.

Similar to Royal Caribbean's "The Key" program, Celebrity's new Premium Access add-on gives passengers the chance to enjoy priority embarkation along with a welcome lunch in the main dining room. It also includes priority stateroom luggage delivery, complimentary unlimited room service; priority tendering service in tender ports of call; reserved seating in the main theatre; and express luggage service upon disembarkation.

The package also includes premium Wi-Fi internet for up to two devices. Staterooms are also available to be accessed on embarkation day as of 11:30 a.m.

The new program, which is capacity-limited and is priced dynamically depending on voyage duration, was initially rolled out as "Celebrity Pass" before undergoing a name change and slight tweak to amenities.

The package must be purchased online via Celebrity's Cruise Planner. Every member of the cabin over the age of six must purchase it in order to qualify.

-- Aaron Saunders, Senior Editor, News & Features