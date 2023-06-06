Celebrity Cruises Completes Major Refit of Celebrity Silhouette

(11:55 a.m. EST) -- Celebrity Cruises has just completed a massive refit of Celebrity Silhouette which sees the addition of an exclusive area for suite guests, six new cabins, a new casual dining venue and upgraded bars and lounges.

The refurbishment of the 2,800-passenger ship forms part of the line's $500 million plus investment programme -- Celebrity Revolution -- which takes design concepts from flagship Celebrity Edge.

The new-look Silhouette is the fourth Celebrity ship to be "revolutionised" and will be returning to Southampton in May to start its UK summer season.

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO, Celebrity Cruises, said: "The modernisation of Celebrity Silhouette takes one of the most gorgeous ships in our fleet closer to the Edge.

“In many spaces, we worked down to the studs and built it all back up again in the modern, ultra-luxurious style that is synonymous with our innovative Edge Series, while still keeping much of the Solstice Series charm and beauty our guests have grown to cherish."

The 42-day makeover included:

The addition of The Retreat, an exclusive area for suite passengers with a private sun deck, bar and 24/7 lounge, with complimentary drinks and snacks, in the area that was previously Michael's Club.

Two new Sunset Suites and four new interior cabins plus new mattresses, flat-screen TVs and amenities in all staterooms.

Craft Social, formerly Cellar Masters, a casual dining spot serving more than 40 craft beers, wine, cocktails and comfort food.

Entertainment Court Bar, a new cocktail venue, and upgraded Sunset Bar with a new shaded lounge, hammocks and banquette seating.

Digital enhancements including faster Xcelerate Wi-Fi, digital cabin keys and facial recognition embarkation technology.

The refurb also saw the fitness centre, solarium and pool deck getting a refresh; a new shop, a revamped casino, art gallery and photo gallery. Facilities for the 1,500 crew members have also been upgraded.

The new-look vessel will sail from Southampton on May 1 on the seven-night "Talkeetna Treasures Cruise Tour" to France and Spain and other 2020 itineraries include the Norwegian fjords, Scandinavia and St Petersburg, Iceland and Ireland.

The 2,170-passenge Celebrity Constellation will be the next ship to enter dry dock, with the refurbishment scheduled for completion this May, with four more ships undergoing modernisation by 2023.