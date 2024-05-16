(3:15 p.m. GMT) – Celebrity Apex – the second of Celebrity Cruises’ “Edge class” ships – sailed into Southampton yesterday (May 15) to start its U.K. season.
The 2,910-passenger ship replaces Celebrity Silhouette, part of the line’s Solstice class of ships, which had called Southampton home since 2018.
We got a sneak peek of Celebrity Apex, when she called in at Southampton for the day last year.
“We’re bringing one of our most innovative ships, Celebrity Apex, to Southampton, providing guests the opportunity to sail in style directly from the UK,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises.
“It’s an exciting time as we elevate cruising from the region, enabling our guests to explore and restore with premium facilities, elevated food and drink experiences, and exciting activities and entertainment.”
Celebrity Apex kicks off her European season from Southampton with an eight-night Norwegian Fjords cruise.
The ship will offer four-to-13-night sailings including a 12-night Norwegian Fjords and Arctic Circle cruise; a number of Mediterranean sailings, including a stop in Ibiza, and cruises to the Canary Islands.
Celebrity Apex will be based in Southampton until October 2024, when it will reposition back to Florida.
Apex is the second in Celebrity’s Edge series, which began with Celebrity Edge and also includes Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Ascent; a fifth in the series will launch next year – Celebrity Xcel.