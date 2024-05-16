You may also like
Dismiss
Celebrity Apex Aerial Exterior showing the Magic Carpet
Celebrity Apex Aerial Exterior (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

Celebrity Apex Becomes First “Edge-Series” Ship to Homeport in the U.K.

Celebrity Apex Aerial Exterior showing the Magic Carpet
Celebrity Apex Aerial Exterior (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
U.K. Executive Editor
Adam Coulter
Last updated
May 16, 2024
Read time
2 min read

(3:15 p.m. GMT) – Celebrity Apex – the second of Celebrity Cruises’ “Edge class” ships – sailed into Southampton yesterday (May 15) to start its U.K. season.

The 2,910-passenger ship replaces Celebrity Silhouette, part of the line’s Solstice class of ships, which had called Southampton home since 2018.

We got a sneak peek of Celebrity Apex, when she called in at Southampton for the day last year.

“We’re bringing one of our most innovative ships, Celebrity Apex, to Southampton, providing guests the opportunity to sail in style directly from the UK,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises.

“It’s an exciting time as we elevate cruising from the region, enabling our guests to explore and restore with premium facilities, elevated food and drink experiences, and exciting activities and entertainment.”

Celebrity Apex Starts the Season With an 8-night Cruise to the Norwegian Fjords

Celebrity Apex Resort Deck
Celebrity Apex Resort Deck (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

Celebrity Apex kicks off her European season from Southampton with an eight-night Norwegian Fjords cruise.

The ship will offer four-to-13-night sailings including a 12-night Norwegian Fjords and Arctic Circle cruise; a number of Mediterranean sailings, including a stop in Ibiza, and cruises to the Canary Islands.

Celebrity Apex will be based in Southampton until October 2024, when it will reposition back to Florida.

Apex is the second in Celebrity’s Edge series, which began with Celebrity Edge and also includes Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Ascent; a fifth in the series will launch next year – Celebrity Xcel.

How was this article?
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.