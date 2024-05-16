(3:15 p.m. GMT) – Celebrity Apex – the second of Celebrity Cruises’ “Edge class” ships – sailed into Southampton yesterday (May 15) to start its U.K. season.

The 2,910-passenger ship replaces Celebrity Silhouette, part of the line’s Solstice class of ships, which had called Southampton home since 2018.

We got a sneak peek of Celebrity Apex, when she called in at Southampton for the day last year.

“We’re bringing one of our most innovative ships, Celebrity Apex, to Southampton, providing guests the opportunity to sail in style directly from the UK,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises.

“It’s an exciting time as we elevate cruising from the region, enabling our guests to explore and restore with premium facilities, elevated food and drink experiences, and exciting activities and entertainment.”