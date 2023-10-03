The Cheers! beverage package will now cost $69.95 per person per day, plus an 18% service charge, if purchased before the cruise. The onboard price for the drink package will increase to $74.95 per person per day, plus the service charge.

Passengers currently booked on Carnival’s short sailings have the option of locking the current price by adding the Cheers! drink package to their sailing via their online cruise manager before Oct. 9.

Right now, only Carnival’s short sailings are affected by the price hike. The pre-cruise price for sailings of six days or more will remain at $59.95 per person per day (plus the 18% service charge), and $64.95 per person per day if purchased on board.

Carnival last raised drink package prices in 2022. In that instance, packages rose from $51.95 per person per day to $59.95.