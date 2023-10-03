(5:15 p.m. EDT) – Carnival’s Cheers! drink package is about to get $10 more expensive on the cruise line’s sailings of five days or less.
Carnival communicated the price to passengers via email, noting that it will come into effect starting on Monday, Oct. 9 for short sailings departing on or after Dec. 1, 2023.
The Cheers! beverage package will now cost $69.95 per person per day, plus an 18% service charge, if purchased before the cruise. The onboard price for the drink package will increase to $74.95 per person per day, plus the service charge.
Passengers currently booked on Carnival’s short sailings have the option of locking the current price by adding the Cheers! drink package to their sailing via their online cruise manager before Oct. 9.
Right now, only Carnival’s short sailings are affected by the price hike. The pre-cruise price for sailings of six days or more will remain at $59.95 per person per day (plus the 18% service charge), and $64.95 per person per day if purchased on board.
Carnival last raised drink package prices in 2022. In that instance, packages rose from $51.95 per person per day to $59.95.
Carnival’s Cheers! beverage package includes a variety of spirits (including cocktails), as well as beer and wine by the glass with a $20.00 or lower menu price. Sodas, Zero-Proof frozen cocktails, energy drinks, specialty coffee, hot tea, 500ml bottled water and other non-alcoholic bottled beverages are also included in the package, as well as packaged water in the main dining room and specialty restaurants.
The beverage package also includes a 25 percent discount on bottles of wine and Champagne or on any wine or spirit by the glass that costs more than $20. A 25 percent discount is also offered on beverage classes and seminars.
It’s also worth noting that if one adult in a cabin purchases the Cheers! drink package, all adult passengers 21 years of age or older staying in the same cabin must also purchase the package.
News of the price increase were shared on Cruise Critic’s community boards, where passengers expressed their opinions about the impending change. Some community members expressed their dismay. “It's increasing by $10 per person per day if you book ahead of time. Getting ridiculous,” said bmarts.
Other community members, however, were more understanding of Carnival’s decision, and considered the price change reasonable.
“The passengers on shorter cruises are more inclined to imbibe more in the shorter period of time so raising the cost of Cheers will increase the profitability of it for Carnival,” wrote sparks1093. The increase seems to be a modest one and I know that we would have no trouble getting our money's worth, but of course everyone needs to do their own analysis for themselves.”
“It’s worth it for some and not worth it for others. Doesn't matter how people spend their money, let them be and drink as much or little as they want on vacation,” concluded Riles34.