Dining Options Abound on Carnival Jubilee

Guy's Pig & Anchor on Carnival Jubilee. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

In 2001, the food options on Carnival Inspiration were limited. My husband and I ate dinner every night in the ship’s main dining room, sharing a table with the same three couples. (We all connected pretty quickly and enjoyed each other’s company; it’s one of the things I adore about cruising). During the day, it was buffet all the way.

At the time, I wasn’t aware of any specialty dining options, and, at 25 years old and still early in my professional career, I would have struggled to afford anything beyond the cost of the cruise itself.

By contrast, Carnival Jubilee has more than 20 options for food, and many of them are included in your cruise fare. (This inclusiveness is one of the reasons Cruise Critic named Carnival Cruise Line the best for value in its 2023 Editors’ Picks awards.)

Sushi from Bonsai Sushi on Carnival Jubilee. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel

I had been particularly looking forward to trying Rudi’s Seagrill, a for-fee ($49 for adults; $13 for kids) seafood restaurant from Carnival Corporation’s ubiquitous master chef Rudi Sodamin – a name that might be more familiar to Holland America cruisers, as Sodamin heads that cruise line’s Culinary Council. This is a new-to-me restaurant, and I’m a fan of Rudi’s.

We tried out Rudi’s Seagrill and thoroughly enjoyed our meal there, especially the starters, which included a savory, hearty cioppino and fresh tuna slices. The restaurant is a nice addition to the Carnival fleet.

The Pacific Dining Room on Carnival Jubilee. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

But you don’t have to pay extra for options when it comes to dining on Carnival Jubilee. The ship offers plenty of included food, from great chicken sandwiches and burgers at Big Chicken (in partnership with Shaquille O’Neal) and Guy Fieri’s Guy’s Burger Joint. The lido deck area also features the Street Eats options of Time Fries, Mad Sizzle and Steam Dream alongside favorite Seafood Shack; Mexican is available at the Blue Iguana Cantina.

Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse anchors the social hub that is the back of Deck 8. People line up for the lunchtime barbecue, which is cooked in an actual smoker. In fact, people line up everywhere, which is one of the little annoyances of the ship – if you want something, you’ll probably wait in a queue for it. In most cases, the lines move quickly, though some will take more time. (We waited in what looked like a huge line for a chicken sandwich and were through in less than five minutes; to get barbecue, we stood for 20 minutes.)

Sandwiches from Big Chicken on Carnival Jubilee. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Some of the ship’s restaurants – Chibang! and Cucina del Capitano – will cost you extra at night but offer a complimentary modified menu on certain days. The wait times to get into these restaurants is short, though we discovered at Chibang! that it took a long time to get food – nearly 30 minutes for a simple noodle dish and burrito bowl order. Waitstaff seemed overwhelmed and didn’t look to have time for more than taking an order or dropping off a dish.

One of the things we do miss from that first cruise is the midnight dessert buffet. This was a spectacle, with fruit and ice sculptures, along with incredible desserts. It’s not surprising this option has disappeared, as food waste was rampant – my husband left with a half a cake and about 12 other items as waiters piled his plate – but it was something to be seen and enjoyed. (Learn about other fun things that have disappeared from cruise ships over the years.)