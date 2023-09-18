“Plant-based food options are a rising preference on our ships just as they are on land, and so the new dishes we’re introducing are a direct response to that shift,” said Richard Morse, senior vice president of food and beverage at Carnival Cruise Line. “Building on our vegan offerings and emphasizing them with specific menus will help to make ordering easier in the dining room and preparation more efficient in the galley.”

The list of vegan appetizers includes Hawaiian salmon poke, made with plant-based salmon, edamame, mango and cucumber; Stuffed mushrooms; and Spaghetti carbonara, prepared with vegan bacon.

For entrees, passengers will have a choice between Grilled tofu steak, Baked vegetable au gratin and Eggplant cutlet a la Parmigiana, made with savory vegan mozzarella. Dessert options include Key lime velvet cake; Dutch double chocolate pave, and Cappuccino pot de crème.