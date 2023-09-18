(5:00 p.m. EDT) -- Starting this month, vegan cruisers sailing on Carnival ships will have multiple options to indulge in plant-based options for their meals.
The cruise line is introducing new menus across its dining rooms consisting of vegan appetizers, entrees and desserts. Each menu item is prepared without the use of animal products, and the proteins featured are made from meat substitutes.
“Plant-based food options are a rising preference on our ships just as they are on land, and so the new dishes we’re introducing are a direct response to that shift,” said Richard Morse, senior vice president of food and beverage at Carnival Cruise Line. “Building on our vegan offerings and emphasizing them with specific menus will help to make ordering easier in the dining room and preparation more efficient in the galley.”
The list of vegan appetizers includes Hawaiian salmon poke, made with plant-based salmon, edamame, mango and cucumber; Stuffed mushrooms; and Spaghetti carbonara, prepared with vegan bacon.
For entrees, passengers will have a choice between Grilled tofu steak, Baked vegetable au gratin and Eggplant cutlet a la Parmigiana, made with savory vegan mozzarella. Dessert options include Key lime velvet cake; Dutch double chocolate pave, and Cappuccino pot de crème.
The new vegan menus had already been piloted on Carnival Magic earlier this year. Two more ships -- Carnival Freedom and Carnival Horizon, sailing from Port Canaveral and PortMiami -- are already offering the plant-based options, while Carnival Dream is next in line. The cruise line said that the new menus will be implemented fleetwide in a phased approach, with all ships offering the vegan options by the end of the year.
By the end of this month, the vegan menus will surface aboard Carnival Valor, Carnival Radiance, Carnival Miracle, Carnival Panorama and Mardi Gras. The next batch of ships will include Carnival Celebration, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Glory, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Vista, Carnival Breeze, Carnival Sunshine and Carnival Elation, all of which will begin offering the new plant-based options by the end of October.
Carnival Paradise and Carnival Spirit will introduce the menus come November, while Carnival Legend, Carnival Venezia and the upcoming Carnival Jubilee will round out the full implementation before the end of December.