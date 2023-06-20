(3:30pm EDT) -- Carnival Cruise Line is cooking up big changes to its main dining room menu.
The cruise line announced that it will introduce about 60 new entrée presentations on rotation fleetwide in an effort to add variety to its menu offerings. The menu enhancements are being first implemented on Carnival Dream in June, followed by a fleetwide rollout in the fall.
Some of the menu enhancements include addressing larger portion offerings for certain entrees, as well as offering additional vegetarian options and entrée salads. The new main dining room menus will also include items from Carnival's specialty dining restaurants,
Carnival's culinary team has consulted with celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse to reevaluate the existing menu and plan new options. Lagasse was recently named Carnival's Chief Culinary Officer, and his role includes supporting the cruise line's chefs with guidance on food trends and techniques as well as advise on future menu items and dining concepts.
The celebrity chef is also the talent behind Emeril's Bistro, a speciality restaurant found in Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, and that will also be featured on the cruise line's upcoming Carnival Jubilee.
Carnival Cruise Line hasn't shared specific examples or details of the new entrees and menu items yet. But John Heald, the cruise line's brand ambassador, has shared some of the new menus on his Facebook page.
Some of the new menu items recently introduced on Carnival Dream include entrees like like grilled sword fish filet, honey glazed pork loin, herb-crusted Portobello mushroom, lasagna Bolognese and braised lamb shank. The menus also showcase feature salads, like Southwestern quinoa baby shrimp and salmon with kale and arugula.
Heald also shared a menu Emeril Selects. Examples include appetizers like crab and shrimp cake, tuna crudo and crawfish strudel; and entrees like chicken roulade, BBQ salmon and firecracker snapper.
Even the children's menu is getting a revamp, with eye-catching items like banana split among the desserts.