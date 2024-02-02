(February 2, 2024) -- Carnival Cruise Line's Italian renaissance continues with the official arrival of Carnival Firenze.

Acquired from sister cruise line Costa Cruises, Carnival Firenze becomes the 27th ship in Carnival's fleet.

Formerly Costa Firenze, the 4,072-passenger vessel follows sister ship Carnival Venezia as part of Carnival's new 'Fun Italian Style' lineup. A third ship -- Carnival Luminosa, previously known as Costa Luminosa -- also joined Carnival's fleet from Costa Cruises.

Carnival Firenze is set to undergo a 2-month refurbishment project to bring it up to speed with the cruise line’s style, ahead of its inaugural sailing on April 25.

“The beauty of Florence, Italy is about to meet the FUN of Carnival Cruise Line! We are elated to welcome Carnival Firenze to the Carnival fleet, joining her sister Carnival Venezia to showcase ‘Carnival Fun Italian Style,’” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Firenze will be homeported in Long Beach, from where it will embark on three- and four-day sailings to Mexico and Catalina Island, and five-, six- and seven-day cruises to the Mexican Rivera, calling in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

In a nod to the Italian city that inspired its name, Carnival Firenze's atrium is modeled after Piazza del Duomo, Florence's famous public square. The ship will also feature Italian-flavored venues currently present on Carnival Venezia, such as restaurants La Strada Grill, Tomodoro and Il Viaggio, as well as bars like Amari and Frizzante.

Elsewhere, the ship's Lido deck draws inspiration from the Italian Riviera and will be the setting of the Festa Italiana deck party. Other Italian-themed activities include the Captain's Venetian Toast and Italian-inspired youth programming for teens and children.

Carnival Firenze will also feature familiar Carnival venues like Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Java Blue Café, Serenity Adult-Only Retreat and Carnival WaterWorks.