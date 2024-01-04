(12:10 p.m. GMT) -- A third season of "Cruising with Susan Calman" begins this Friday, January 5, starting with the comedian and presenter experiencing Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Radiance on the Mexican Riviera.
The popular Channel 5 travel show, which follows the formatted first presented by Jane McDonald, will see Calman sail a four-day Baja Mexico cruise from Long Beach, California, with stops in Ensenada, Mexico and Catalina Island.
The 2,984-passenger Carnival Radiance debuted a sparkling new look in December 2021 following a massive a $200m dry dock that saw the ship transform from the former Carnival Victory. New additions viewers can expect to see included the WaterWorks slides, SkyCourse ropes course and Shaq O'Neal's Big Chicken shack.
Episodes two and three of "Cruising with Susan Calman", set to air January 12 and 19, will offer viewers a glimpse of Windstar's intimate small ship, the 148-passenger Wind Spirit, sailing in the azure waters of Tahiti and the Tuamotus Islands.
Calman will be shown sailing the luxury sail yacht on a 10-night voyage, featuring snorkelling with black tip sharks in Fakarava's Blue Lagoon, visiting the Gauguin's Black Pearl Farm in Rangiroa and discovering the island of Bora Bora in an open-air truck and an outrigger canoe.
Wind Spirit is set to undergo a complete refurb in 2025 as part of Windstar’s multi-million dollar Setting Sails programme to redesign and update all three of the line’s sailing yachts. Public spaces are being redesigned and passenger cabins and suites are being full refurbished.
"Cruising with Susan Calman" begins on January 5 at 8 p.m. on Channel 5.