(12:10 p.m. GMT) -- A third season of "Cruising with Susan Calman" begins this Friday, January 5, starting with the comedian and presenter experiencing Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Radiance on the Mexican Riviera.

The popular Channel 5 travel show, which follows the formatted first presented by Jane McDonald, will see Calman sail a four-day Baja Mexico cruise from Long Beach, California, with stops in Ensenada, Mexico and Catalina Island.

The 2,984-passenger Carnival Radiance debuted a sparkling new look in December 2021 following a massive a $200m dry dock that saw the ship transform from the former Carnival Victory. New additions viewers can expect to see included the WaterWorks slides, SkyCourse ropes course and Shaq O'Neal's Big Chicken shack.